Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan black bear spotted on Yushan National Park road

Wildlife have been free to roam park as COVID has drastically cut number of visitors

  249
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/23 14:51
Formosan black bear crossing Provincial Highway 21. (CNA photo)

Formosan black bear crossing Provincial Highway 21. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Formosan black bear was seen crossing a mountain road in Yushan National Park on Sunday (Aug. 22).

A former Yushan National Park worker was driving along Provincial Highway 21 on Sunday afternoon near the Dongpushan Trailhead when he happened to see the black bear crossing the road toward Jade Mountain, CNA reported. He quickly notified park officials after spotting the endangered bear.

Yushan officials said that wildlife have been freer to roam the park due to the decreased number of visitors caused by recent pandemic restrictions. Research has shown that the largest concentration of black bears in the country live within Yushan National Park’s borders, according to CNA.

Formosan black bears are typically shy and stay away from humans, but they can be attracted by the smell of food or garbage. Park officials stressed the importance of properly carrying out any uneaten food and waste and not dumping it along the trails.

Officials also reminded hikers to walk in groups and carry bells or make noise in order to prevent bears from approaching. According to the park website, black bears are mainly active during the day, but they can also move around at night.

Wireless tracking of the bears has shown that they are active all year round and do not hibernate, and they are most active in the summer and fall. There are currently only an estimated 200 to 600 Formosan black bears left in Taiwan.
Formosan black bear
Yushan National Park
Taiwan black bear

RELATED ARTICLES

First rescued Taiwanese black bear cub reintroduced into wild
First rescued Taiwanese black bear cub reintroduced into wild
2021/07/16 17:50
Taiwan’s Taroko and Yushan national parks to close hiking trails amid COVID spike
Taiwan’s Taroko and Yushan national parks to close hiking trails amid COVID spike
2021/05/24 17:58
State Department official, envoy to US share limelight with Taiwan bear
State Department official, envoy to US share limelight with Taiwan bear
2021/01/16 14:30
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
2021/01/15 17:45
Day hikers climbing Taiwan's highest mountain must heed ‘10 a.m. rule’
Day hikers climbing Taiwan's highest mountain must heed ‘10 a.m. rule’
2020/10/04 19:57

Updated : 2021-08-23 16:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
9 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Ghost Festival
9 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Ghost Festival
Video shows 2 venomous many-banded kraits 'fighting' in Taipei riverside park
Video shows 2 venomous many-banded kraits 'fighting' in Taipei riverside park
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
13,000 overseas students allowed to enter Taiwan after CECC approval
13,000 overseas students allowed to enter Taiwan after CECC approval
Taiwan bans import of pit bulls over safety concerns
Taiwan bans import of pit bulls over safety concerns
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan