Renowned film scholar says classic Taiwan films well received by Lithuania

Professor Chris Berry tours Europe with Taiwanese-language films, gets commercial screening in Lithuania

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/23 14:31
Renowned film scholar Chris Berry toured Europe to promote Taiwanese films. (CNA, Chris Berry photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — King’s College London Professor Chris Berry, who has been promoting Taiwanese-language films in Europe, told CNA in an interview that audiences in Lithuania have responded particularly well to the films, as compared to other audiences in Europe.

Of all the stops he made during his screening tour, only in Lithuania were the films screened at a commercial theater, Berry added. While the first two screenings in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius attracted less than 30 people, by the last three screenings, the theater was almost full. Some people attended multiple screenings and brought friends with them later.

Five titles, restored under the Taiwan Cinema Digital Restoration Project (TCDRP), were screened in Vilnius: “Tarzan and the Treasure” (泰山與寶藏), “May 13th, Night Of Sorrow” (五月十三傷心夜), “Six Suspects” (六個嫌疑犯), “Foolish Bride, Naive Bridegroom” (三八新娘憨子婿), and “The Rice Dumpling Vendors” (燒肉粽). Berry, who has co-written introductions and co-held discussion panels for the films with his partner, said Lithuanian audiences understood and connected to scenarios in the films very easily and quickly.

Berry is a famed Chinese-language film scholar and was a judge in the 2017 Golden Horse Film Festival finals. He began studying the New Taiwanese Cinema in the 1980s, during which time Taiwanese films gained international attention as arthouse films. This led him to discover many older Taiwanese-language commercial films that he deemed vibrant, bold, and innovative.

According to Berry, filmmakers then had to be very creative due to extremely limited budgets, and they had no choice but to shoot on location. This not only made the films innovative but gives foreign audiences an authentic taste of what life in Taiwan was like under martial law.

The Taiwan Film and Audiovisual Institute’s efforts, along with the TCDRP, which restored the lost films and added subtitles to them, made the 1960s Taiwanese film screenings around the U.K. and Europe possible, said Berry.
Updated : 2021-08-23 16:23 GMT+08:00

