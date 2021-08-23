Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan to pursue severe punishment of animal smugglers in wake of cat culling

Cabinet signals an NT$3 million fine for offenders in addition to other penalties

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/23 14:05
A kitten sits locked in a cage hours before it's put to death on Aug. 21. 

A kitten sits locked in a cage hours before it's put to death on Aug. 21.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The legislative caucus of the ruling DPP has reached a consensus to impose heavy penalties on animal smugglers after 154 illegally imported cats were euthanized amid a public outcry.

The Council of Agriculture (COA) is seeking an amendment to the Smuggling Penalty Act to slap a NT$3 million (US$107,227) fine on those trading pet animals without legitimate origins, reported CNA. Currently, the regulation stipulates individuals importing articles of contraband may face seven years of imprisonment and may be fined no more than NT$3 million.

The move comes in the wake of a highly controversial incident, where a total of 154 felines of rare breeds were seized on a smugglers’ ship and culled due to disease transmission risks last week.

Animal welfare groups and many members of the public have condemned the killings, believing there could have been a better way of dealing with the innocent animals. An adoption campaign can be conducted after due inspection procedures, they suggested.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as well as officials and veterinarians have defended the decision as a necessary evil, saying the cats were originated in China, where rabies is prevalent. The virus of the zoonotic disease could be latent for years before it becomes active, posing a considerable threat to local animals and even human beings, said COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲).

DPP legislators seek to tighten the Smuggling Penalty Act and Statute for Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Diseases, while animal organizations are calling for the establishment of an animal protection police.
cats
smugglers
animal protection
inspection
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan minister defends euthanizing over 150 smuggled cats
Taiwan minister defends euthanizing over 150 smuggled cats
2021/08/22 21:04
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
2021/08/22 15:45
Taiwan animal rights groups condemn killing of 154 cats by government agency
Taiwan animal rights groups condemn killing of 154 cats by government agency
2021/08/22 09:58
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
2021/08/21 19:55
Godfather of Taiwan cinema Li Hsing dies aged 91
Godfather of Taiwan cinema Li Hsing dies aged 91
2021/08/21 17:30

Updated : 2021-08-23 14:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
9 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Ghost Festival
9 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Ghost Festival
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Video shows 2 venomous many-banded kraits 'fighting' in Taipei riverside park
Video shows 2 venomous many-banded kraits 'fighting' in Taipei riverside park
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
13,000 overseas students allowed to enter Taiwan after CECC approval
13,000 overseas students allowed to enter Taiwan after CECC approval
Taiwan bans import of pit bulls over safety concerns
Taiwan bans import of pit bulls over safety concerns
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan