Taiwan to pursue severe punishment of animal smugglers in wake of cat culling

A kitten sits locked in a cage hours before it's put to death on Aug. 21. A kitten sits locked in a cage hours before it's put to death on Aug. 21. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The legislative caucus of the ruling DPP has reached a consensus to impose heavy penalties on animal smugglers after 154 illegally imported cats were euthanized amid a public outcry.

The Council of Agriculture (COA) is seeking an amendment to the Smuggling Penalty Act to slap a NT$3 million (US$107,227) fine on those trading pet animals without legitimate origins, reported CNA. Currently, the regulation stipulates individuals importing articles of contraband may face seven years of imprisonment and may be fined no more than NT$3 million.

The move comes in the wake of a highly controversial incident, where a total of 154 felines of rare breeds were seized on a smugglers’ ship and culled due to disease transmission risks last week.

Animal welfare groups and many members of the public have condemned the killings, believing there could have been a better way of dealing with the innocent animals. An adoption campaign can be conducted after due inspection procedures, they suggested.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as well as officials and veterinarians have defended the decision as a necessary evil, saying the cats were originated in China, where rabies is prevalent. The virus of the zoonotic disease could be latent for years before it becomes active, posing a considerable threat to local animals and even human beings, said COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲).

DPP legislators seek to tighten the Smuggling Penalty Act and Statute for Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Diseases, while animal organizations are calling for the establishment of an animal protection police.