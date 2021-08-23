Alexa
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine

Taiwanese president says she 'didn't feel anything' during jab

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/23 11:06
Nurse administers Medigen vaccine on President Tsai.

Nurse administers Medigen vaccine on President Tsai. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said she was not nervous and "didn't feel anything" as she became the first to receive the domestic COVID-19 vaccine developed by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. (高端疫苗, MVC).

As Medigen vaccinations opened to the public on Monday (Aug. 23), Tsai arrived at the National Taiwan University College of Medicine (NTUCM) gymnasium before 7:30 a.m. that morning to present her health insurance card and check-in. The medical staff in attendance confirmed that she would be the first to receive a dose that day.

Prior to the shot, a nurse measured Tsai's body temperature and found that it was 36.9 degrees Celsius. Tsai then completed the required paperwork and signed her name.

Nurse taking Tsai's temperature. (CNA photo)

An NTUCM physician then explained the warnings accompanying the Medigen vaccine and confirmed her medical information. While she waited, Tsai calmly chatted with NTUCM staff regarding their plans for the administration of the vaccine.

The nurse then confirmed Tsai's name, date of birth, and the type of vaccine to be administered. Before and after the dose was unpacked, the nurse presented it to the media.

Tsai rolled up her sleeve and patiently waited for the shot. As she waited, a member of the media shouted "President Tsai, are you nervous?"

Nurse showing Medigen vaccine dose to reporters. (CNA photo)

Tsai responded by saying "no." She then turned to the staff and apologetically said: "Such a big fuss is being made about this shot. I'm sorry."

After the nurse completed the inoculation, Tsai said, "I didn't feel anything," and gave the thumbs-up signal to the nurse who had delivered the jab. When a reporter asked "Are you OK?" Tsai responded with the OK gesture and another thumbs up to the reporters.

Nurse administering jab to Tsai. (CNA photo)

The nurse then explained the information recorded on Tsai's vaccination card. The president showed the yellow card to her audience.

Tsai laughed as she said, "This vaccination was quite easy, and I didn't feel anything." One of the doctors then explained that "the needle is very thin."

Tsai with vaccination card. (CNA photo)
