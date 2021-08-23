Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, deployed air defense missiles systems to track PLAAF bomber

  161
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/23 10:51
Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 22), marking the eighth intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF plane.

Chinese planes have been spotted in Taiwan’s identification zone so far this month on Aug. 8, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 19, and 22. While all the planes sent into the zone last month were slow-flying Y-8 turboprops, this month has seen a mix of spotter planes and warplanes.

On Aug. 12, three Y-8s of different variants were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ along with four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, while on Aug. 17, two Y-8s and a KJ-500 airborne early warning and control plane were seen in the zone along with six J-16 fighters and two H-6 bombers.

Since September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone. Compared to previous months, June and July saw fewer incursions.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight path of Chinese Y-8 ASW on Aug. 22. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND
Shaanxi Y-8 ASW

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese H-6 bomber intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese H-6 bomber intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/08/20 13:26
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
2021/08/17 21:20
Chinese military turboprop intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprop intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/08/17 10:54
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/08/16 12:38
4 Chinese fighter jets, 2 spy planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets, 2 spy planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ
2021/08/12 18:08

Updated : 2021-08-23 11:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
9 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Ghost Festival
9 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Ghost Festival
Video shows 2 venomous many-banded kraits 'fighting' in Taipei riverside park
Video shows 2 venomous many-banded kraits 'fighting' in Taipei riverside park
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
13,000 overseas students allowed to enter Taiwan after CECC approval
13,000 overseas students allowed to enter Taiwan after CECC approval
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
Taiwan bans import of pit bulls over safety concerns
Taiwan bans import of pit bulls over safety concerns
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan