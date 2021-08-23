Taiwan marks 63rd anniversary of 823 Kinmen artillery battle

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To mark the 63rd anniversary of the artillery battle that took place on Aug. 23, 1958, in Kinmen, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will visit the Material Production Center of the Armament Bureau’s 205th Arsenal, Air Force Air Defense, and Artillery Command.

Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) on Sunday (Aug. 22) said that due to epidemic prevention measures, Tsai did not arrange a trip to Kinmen this year, CNA reported.

Chang said that the Materiel Production Center, which symbolizes Taiwan’s defense self-sufficiency, is in charge of the research and development and production of military equipment. Meanwhile, the Air Defense and Artillery Command is the front line of national defense, adding that to effectively protect the country, air defense must be consolidated.

Chang pointed out that in addition to thanking service members for their hard work to continuously safeguard national security, the president will declare that the spirit witnessed during the August battle more than six decades ago is also found in all Taiwanese when it comes to defending the country, per CNA.

The spokesperson added that Tsai will stress this ethos is passed from generation to generation, demonstrating Taiwanese’s desire for a self-sufficient national defense, a self-strengthening mentality, a united society, and the determination to defend one’s self.