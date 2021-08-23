Taiwan team forced to remove national flag at Le Mans race in France

Taiwan flag seen on the HubAuto team's racing car. (Facebook, HubAuto Racing) Taiwan flag seen on the HubAuto team's racing car. (Facebook, HubAuto Racing)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese team participating in the 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car race in France were asked to remove the national flag from their car’s hood before the start of the race.

At the request of the organizers, the Taiwan national flag was replaced with the Chinese Taipei flag, which Taiwan uses in international sporting events such as the Olympic Games, CNA reported.

The team owner, Morris Chen (陳漢承), was there with the team, but a spokesperson from his company HubAuto Corp. did not say why race organizers called for that last-minute change.

In the qualifying round on Friday, the Taiwanese team was able to participate with the national flag on the hood and at the venue, as it did last year. The HubAuto team was in pole position — on the inside of the front row — for the 89th edition of the race after advancing in Friday's qualifying round.

According to Taiwan-based website F-1 Auto Racing, the decision to change the flag was probably due to pressure from Beijing, seeing as how China's Wan Heping (萬和平) is currently the vice president for sports at the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, the body that runs Le Mans.

Meanwhile, China's Tencent broadcast team announced it would not broadcast the race this year, without giving an explanation. Chinese netizens have speculated the company decided to cancel the broadcast so viewers in China would not see Taiwan's flag on display during the race.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world's longest-running endurance car race, is usually won by the car that covers the greatest distance in 24 hours.

The Taiwanese team, which contested the French endurance classic last year with a Ferrari, made its second Le Mans appearance with a Porsche 911 RSR-19, after moving up to GTE Pro from its GTE Amateur last year.

This year's race was won by Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway, and Jose Maria Lopez of Toyota #7, making it the fourth consecutive Le Mans victory for the Toyota team.