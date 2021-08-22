New Taipei to keep requirement of partitions for families dining at restaurants

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei City Government will require partitions and socially distanced seating for family members dining out together even though the central government is lifting such restrictions.

When asked about the central government’s relaxation of indoor-dining rules for family members, New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said on Sunday (Aug. 22) that he would do away with the partition and socially distanced seating restrictions for family members when the nation has reached herd immunity, which would be when the two-dose vaccination rate reaches at least 60%, CNA reported.

He noted that currently, only about 40% of people in the nation have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Even though the central government is relaxing the indoor-dining rules for family members, it’s actually very difficult for restaurant operators to implement the policy, as they cannot easily determine the connections between diners, the mayor explained. As eating out carries a high risk of infection, New Taipei will still adopt stricter standards, he added.

Partitions and socially distanced seating will still be required for all people dining at the same table in a restaurant except children or elderly people who need assistance, he said.