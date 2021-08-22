Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

New Taipei to keep requirement of partitions for families dining at restaurants

City will drop restriction when Taiwan achieves herd immunity: New Taipei mayor

  103
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/22 18:26
New Taipei to keep requirement of partitions for families dining at restaurants

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei City Government will require partitions and socially distanced seating for family members dining out together even though the central government is lifting such restrictions.

When asked about the central government’s relaxation of indoor-dining rules for family members, New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said on Sunday (Aug. 22) that he would do away with the partition and socially distanced seating restrictions for family members when the nation has reached herd immunity, which would be when the two-dose vaccination rate reaches at least 60%, CNA reported.

He noted that currently, only about 40% of people in the nation have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Even though the central government is relaxing the indoor-dining rules for family members, it’s actually very difficult for restaurant operators to implement the policy, as they cannot easily determine the connections between diners, the mayor explained. As eating out carries a high risk of infection, New Taipei will still adopt stricter standards, he added.

Partitions and socially distanced seating will still be required for all people dining at the same table in a restaurant except children or elderly people who need assistance, he said.

New Taipei City Government
dining out
partitions
indoor dining

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Penghu lifts more restrictions on indoor dining
Taiwan's Penghu lifts more restrictions on indoor dining
2021/08/16 21:03
Indoor dining begins in Taipei, New Taipei, Yilan
Indoor dining begins in Taipei, New Taipei, Yilan
2021/08/03 12:28
Taipei, New Taipei to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3
Taipei, New Taipei to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3
2021/08/02 15:59
Taipei announces guidelines for future indoor dining
Taipei announces guidelines for future indoor dining
2021/07/29 17:21
McDonald’s, KFC Taiwan to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3
McDonald’s, KFC Taiwan to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3
2021/07/26 15:35

Updated : 2021-08-22 21:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows 2 venomous many-banded kraits 'fighting' in Taipei riverside park
Video shows 2 venomous many-banded kraits 'fighting' in Taipei riverside park
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
North Taiwan district office censured for death of overworked employee
North Taiwan district office censured for death of overworked employee
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
9 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Ghost Festival
9 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Ghost Festival
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Beef noodle shop owner caught selling 'Sour Diesel' marijuana to foreign students
Beef noodle shop owner caught selling 'Sour Diesel' marijuana to foreign students
Biden pledges US will 'respond' if China invades Taiwan
Biden pledges US will 'respond' if China invades Taiwan
APRC holders, diplomats likely eligible for Taiwan's NT$5,000 vouchers
APRC holders, diplomats likely eligible for Taiwan's NT$5,000 vouchers