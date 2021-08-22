Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Beach in eastern Taiwan to open on Aug. 24

Shan Yuan Beach once hailed as Taitung version of Kenting’s South Bay

  117
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/22 17:09
Beach in eastern Taiwan to open on Aug. 24

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Shan Yuan Beach in Beinan Township, Taitung County, will open on Tuesday (Aug. 24) after the original opening at the end of June was delayed due to the pandemic.

The county government said that the beach will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Aug 24 to Sept. 30.

The beach, located at the southern edge of Dulan Bay, is the only swimming beach in Taitung, and it has a wide-open and flat expanse of soft, delicate sand. The beach was inaugurated in 1987 and was once hailed as Taitung’s version of Kenting’s South Bay, CNA reported.

The Taitung County Government rented the beach out to a hotel operator on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreement in 2004, but due to environmental issues stemming from the BOT project, the beach has been closed since 2016.

The county government bought back the hotel structure built by the operator with NT$629 million (US$21.7 million) and reclaimed nearby Shan Yuan Beach.

To mark the reopening of the beach, the drum performance group U-Theatre performed on Saturday afternoon at the invitation of the Beinan Township Office.
Shan Yuan Beach
Beinan Township
Taitung County
Dulan Bay
BOT

RELATED ARTICLES

Only Taitung residents can hitch ride at this year's Taiwan balloon festival
Only Taitung residents can hitch ride at this year's Taiwan balloon festival
2021/08/12 16:11
Plans for Taiwan's international hot air balloon festival punctured
Plans for Taiwan's international hot air balloon festival punctured
2021/07/24 17:03
Taiwan’s Taitung County to reopen parks, lake after 26 days without new COVID case
Taiwan’s Taitung County to reopen parks, lake after 26 days without new COVID case
2021/07/07 18:01
Taiwan International Balloon Festival postponed amid COVID spike
Taiwan International Balloon Festival postponed amid COVID spike
2021/06/02 21:19
Eastern Taiwan looks for 'blue gold' from ocean
Eastern Taiwan looks for 'blue gold' from ocean
2021/05/26 13:31

Updated : 2021-08-22 17:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows 2 venomous many-banded kraits 'fighting' in Taipei riverside park
Video shows 2 venomous many-banded kraits 'fighting' in Taipei riverside park
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
North Taiwan district office censured for death of overworked employee
North Taiwan district office censured for death of overworked employee
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
9 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Ghost Festival
9 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Ghost Festival
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Beef noodle shop owner caught selling 'Sour Diesel' marijuana to foreign students
Beef noodle shop owner caught selling 'Sour Diesel' marijuana to foreign students
APRC holders, diplomats likely eligible for Taiwan's NT$5,000 vouchers
APRC holders, diplomats likely eligible for Taiwan's NT$5,000 vouchers
Biden pledges US will 'respond' if China invades Taiwan
Biden pledges US will 'respond' if China invades Taiwan