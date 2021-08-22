Beach in eastern Taiwan to open on Aug. 24

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Shan Yuan Beach in Beinan Township, Taitung County, will open on Tuesday (Aug. 24) after the original opening at the end of June was delayed due to the pandemic.

The county government said that the beach will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Aug 24 to Sept. 30.

The beach, located at the southern edge of Dulan Bay, is the only swimming beach in Taitung, and it has a wide-open and flat expanse of soft, delicate sand. The beach was inaugurated in 1987 and was once hailed as Taitung’s version of Kenting’s South Bay, CNA reported.

The Taitung County Government rented the beach out to a hotel operator on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreement in 2004, but due to environmental issues stemming from the BOT project, the beach has been closed since 2016.

The county government bought back the hotel structure built by the operator with NT$629 million (US$21.7 million) and reclaimed nearby Shan Yuan Beach.

To mark the reopening of the beach, the drum performance group U-Theatre performed on Saturday afternoon at the invitation of the Beinan Township Office.