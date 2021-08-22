Alexa
Taiwan confirms 6 local COVID cases

CECC also reports 4 imported infections

  408
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/22 14:17
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Aug. 22) announced 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which six are local and four imported.

The center pointed out that the six local cases include three men and three women between the ages of five and 100. One of them began to experience symptoms on Aug. 21, and the other five were asymptomatic.

The sources of three of the local cases are known, while the sources of the other three are unknown. Taipei reported the most local cases with three, followed by New Taipei, Taoyuan, and Yunlin County with one each.

The four new imported cases include two men and two women between 30 and 60 years old. They arrived from Japan, Germany, South Africa, and India between Aug. 8-20.

Taiwan has so far reported 15,926 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while 828 people in the country have succumbed to the disease.
