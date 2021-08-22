Taiwanese rapper Soft Lipa wins big at Golden Melody Awards

Soft Lipa lifted two major prizes at the Golden Melody Awards in Taipei on Saturday. (Taiwan Television photo) Soft Lipa lifted two major prizes at the Golden Melody Awards in Taipei on Saturday. (Taiwan Television photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan rapper Soft Lipa took home two of the top prizes on Saturday night (Aug. 21) at a lively Golden Melody Awards (GMA) held at the Taipei Music Center (TMC) in Nangang District.

Soft Lipa was named best male Mandarin singer, while his album “Home Cookin'" was the No. 1 Mandarin album. Hebe Tien (田馥甄) was judged to be the best female Mandarin singer.

Whyte, aka ?te, was the best new artist, and indie band Sunset Rollercoaster took the best band award at the 32nd edition of the GMAs. Fans could not attend the event, however, because of pandemic regulations.

Two surprise guests on the night were Kuo Hsing-Chun (郭婞淳), the outstanding Taiwan weightlifter who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, and Yang Yung-wei (楊勇緯), who received silver in judo. They both stepped up to present awards.

As for album of the year, "Gain Strength," produced by Katatepan Cultural Studio and performed by Indigenous singer SANGPUY won the big prize. Musician Abo and three brilliant Indigenous presenters announced the winner.

The film soundtrack, "Your Name Engraved Herein," performed by Crowd Lu, was the golden song of the year.



Whyte's debut album "A Bedroom of One's Own" was a revelation and went big on Spotify where many of the songs were streamed over 1 million times. Accepting the award for best newcomer, Whyte said her music was bedtime listening.

She added her decision to pursue music when she had a job already as a medical worker was the result of listening to her heart. "People didn't understand but looking back five years, that was a turning point."

The indie band Sunset Rollercoaster took the best band award after releasing the album "Soft Storm."

In the band's acceptance speech, lead vocalist and guitarist Tseng Kuo-hung (曾國宏) said, "We have discovered the world is big and diverse, but we have discovered our passion and love for life, so we're blessed."

Due to COVID-19, the awards ceremony only featured the winning artists. Even so, fans could cheer for their idols on several free streaming platforms.