2021 Golden Melody Awards: Full list of winners

LOS ANGELES (Taiwan News) — The 32nd Golden Melody Awards ceremony started at 7 p.m. with the red carpet beginning at 5 p.m., at the Taipei Music Center (TMC).
Album of the Year
Gain Strength (得力量)
Best Mandarin Album
Home Cookin' (家常音樂) (Soft Lipa, 杜振熙)
Best Female Singer (Mandarin)
Hebe Tien (田馥甄)
Best Male Singer (Mandarin)
Soft Lipa 杜振熙
Song of the Year
Your Name Engraved Herein (刻在我心底的名字) (Crowd Lu, 盧廣仲)
Best Album Producer
George Chen (陳建騏) (Time Will Tell, 無人知曉)
Best Song Producer
Khalil Fong (方大同)
Special Contribution Award
TaYou Lo (羅大佑)
Best Composer
HUSH
Best Instrumental Composer
Terry Hsieh (謝燕輝) Derrick Sepnio (張德銘) (Bitter Sweet, 苦樂)
Best Vocal Album Recording
Where Is SHI? (出沒地帶)
Best Instrumental Album
The Adventures of Pie Boy (派仔之遊)
Best Instrumental Album Producer
Hirsk
Best Instrumental Album Recording
The Adventures of Pie Boy (派仔之遊)
Best Hakka Album
Till (到底)
Best Singer (Hakka)
Wing Lo (羅文裕)
Best Music Video
Home Cookin' (家常音樂) (Cowper Wang, 王宗欣)
Best Album Design
Qing-yang Xiao (蕭青陽) (ZETA)
Best Vocal Group
The Wanted (尋人啟事)
Best Band
Sunset Rollercoaster (落日飛車)
Best Taiwanese Album
Tsu-pun (自本) (Olivia Tsao, 曹雅雯)
Best Female Singer (Taiwanese)
Olivia Tsao (曹雅雯)
Best Male Singer (Taiwanese)
Hsu FuKai (許富凱)
Best New Artist
Whyte, aka ?te (壞特)
Best Indigenous Language Album
Lady of the Ocean (海女)
Best Singer (Indigenous language)
SANGPUY (桑布伊)
Best Arranger
Baby Chung (鍾興民)
Best Lyricist 最佳作曲人獎
David Ke (葛大為)