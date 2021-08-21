Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced an extension of the current Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6, the measure might eventually continue until the end of the year, reports said Saturday (Aug. 21).

The three key factors in deciding whether or not to lower the alert level were the proportion of vaccinations, the international situation and the resistance of vaccines against COVID-19 variants, CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told reporters. The proportion of Taiwanese having received at least one shot was close to 40%.

Chen expressed his satisfaction in the fall of local infections, from more than 500 in late May to low single figures this week, with the lowering of the alert from Level 3 to Level 2 late last month as a result.

Of the people recently tested, fewer than 0.01% turned out positive, falling as low as 0.004% or 0.005% on some occasions, CNA reported. However, due to the changing international situation, it was still important to keep restrictions in other to prevent new variants from entering Taiwan, according to Chen.

Observing recent trends, it was a possibility that the Level 2 alert would have to continue for some time, maybe until the end of the year, but within that level several changes and relaxations were possible, the CECC chief emphasized. Some changes were announced Saturday, such as the raising of the maximum limit on people attending events to 80 inside and 300 outside.

