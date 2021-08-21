Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021

Change depends on international situation, variants and vaccination levels

  137
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/21 20:15
Visitors at a night market Saturday amid falling COVID infection numbers. 

Visitors at a night market Saturday amid falling COVID infection numbers.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced an extension of the current Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6, the measure might eventually continue until the end of the year, reports said Saturday (Aug. 21).

The three key factors in deciding whether or not to lower the alert level were the proportion of vaccinations, the international situation and the resistance of vaccines against COVID-19 variants, CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told reporters. The proportion of Taiwanese having received at least one shot was close to 40%.

Chen expressed his satisfaction in the fall of local infections, from more than 500 in late May to low single figures this week, with the lowering of the alert from Level 3 to Level 2 late last month as a result.

Of the people recently tested, fewer than 0.01% turned out positive, falling as low as 0.004% or 0.005% on some occasions, CNA reported. However, due to the changing international situation, it was still important to keep restrictions in other to prevent new variants from entering Taiwan, according to Chen.

Observing recent trends, it was a possibility that the Level 2 alert would have to continue for some time, maybe until the end of the year, but within that level several changes and relaxations were possible, the CECC chief emphasized. Some changes were announced Saturday, such as the raising of the maximum limit on people attending events to 80 inside and 300 outside.
COVID-19
Level 2 alert
Level 2 COVID alert
CECC
Chen Shih-chung
variants

RELATED ARTICLES

Central Taiwan district administers AstraZeneca vaccine as Moderna by accident
Central Taiwan district administers AstraZeneca vaccine as Moderna by accident
2021/08/21 11:30
Press freedom in Hong Kong and Singapore suffer under COVID
Press freedom in Hong Kong and Singapore suffer under COVID
2021/08/20 20:36
Hong Kong criticized for allowing Nicole Kidman to skip quarantine
Hong Kong criticized for allowing Nicole Kidman to skip quarantine
2021/08/20 17:05
Drugs seized at Taiwan’s COVID quarantine centers
Drugs seized at Taiwan’s COVID quarantine centers
2021/08/20 16:31
Delta case imported to Taiwan from China points to cluster in Fujian
Delta case imported to Taiwan from China points to cluster in Fujian
2021/08/20 16:22

Updated : 2021-08-21 20:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
Video shows 2 venomous many-banded kraits 'fighting' in Taipei riverside park
Video shows 2 venomous many-banded kraits 'fighting' in Taipei riverside park
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
North Taiwan district office censured for death of overworked employee
North Taiwan district office censured for death of overworked employee
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Beef noodle shop owner caught selling 'Sour Diesel' marijuana to foreign students
Beef noodle shop owner caught selling 'Sour Diesel' marijuana to foreign students
APRC holders, diplomats likely eligible for Taiwan's NT$5,000 vouchers
APRC holders, diplomats likely eligible for Taiwan's NT$5,000 vouchers
Foreign children with Taiwan APRC eligible for NT$10,000 subsidy until Sept. 30
Foreign children with Taiwan APRC eligible for NT$10,000 subsidy until Sept. 30
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 5 deaths