Letter to Editor: COVID swab a bad experience for kid in Taiwan

My family was in quarantine and I thought someone should know about our terrible COVID test experience on day 12.

I am an American citizen and working in Taiwan. My family of five returned to the U.S. for the summer.

Suddenly the quarantine rules changed and we were forced to quarantine in two hotel rooms, separating our three children, with one adult in each room.

On day 12, I went with my three-year-old son for a final PCR test. They called a taxi for us and we went to a nearby hospital.

The experience was terrible. I have had many tests before and this one was the worst.

I and another nurse held my son up as these large gloves came through a window to swab for a very long time. My child screamed, choked, but they continued.

They sent the swab as far up as they did for me. When they finished, the swab was bloody and my little boy exhausted and traumatized from the whole ordeal.

This was so terrible and not the best medical practice. Someone needs to make sure that our children are not subjected to such painful tests.

Taiwan News agreed not to use the real name of letter writer on account of their fears of "negative repercussions on my employer and my family."