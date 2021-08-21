Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan ally Palau reports 2 COVID cases imported from Guam

CECC tightens supervision of returning travel bubble participants

  107
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/21 17:20
Palau recorded two COVID-19 cases imported from Guam. (Facebook, Pvaofficial photo). 

Palau recorded two COVID-19 cases imported from Guam. (Facebook, Pvaofficial photo). 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Palau has reported two COVID-19 cases imported from Guam, but its travel bubble with diplomatic ally Taiwan is not in danger, reports said Saturday (Aug. 21).

Nevertheless, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said that travelers returning from Palau would be subject to closer scrutiny, CNA reported. The quarantine-free travel bubble resumed on Aug. 14 following a three-month pause due to a COVID surge in Taiwan.

Returnees should conduct strengthened self-health monitoring for five days following their arrival, with each person staying in a different room if possible. A negative PCR test on the fifth day should be followed by a further nine days of regular self-health monitoring.

Due to the latest developments, an extra PCR test is necessary between the 12th and the 14th day after their return to Taiwan.

According to the CECC, the two cases in Palau were local citizens who had not been in contact with the Taiwanese travelers who arrived on the island Aug. 14 and Aug. 18. The two COVID cases had flown from Guam to Palau on Aug. 15.

Palau has been one of the few countries in the world spared by the COVID pandemic, while 80% of its population has been vaccinated. The island marketed its travel bubble with Taiwan to vaccine tourists in particular.
Palau
travel bubble
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble
imported cases
Guam
COVID-19
CECC
self-health monitoring

RELATED ARTICLES

Press freedom in Hong Kong and Singapore suffer under COVID
Press freedom in Hong Kong and Singapore suffer under COVID
2021/08/20 20:36
Hong Kong criticized for allowing Nicole Kidman to skip quarantine
Hong Kong criticized for allowing Nicole Kidman to skip quarantine
2021/08/20 17:05
Drugs seized at Taiwan’s COVID quarantine centers
Drugs seized at Taiwan’s COVID quarantine centers
2021/08/20 16:31
Delta case imported to Taiwan from China points to cluster in Fujian
Delta case imported to Taiwan from China points to cluster in Fujian
2021/08/20 16:22
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, 1 death
2021/08/20 14:24

Updated : 2021-08-21 18:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
Video shows 2 venomous many-banded kraits 'fighting' in Taipei riverside park
Video shows 2 venomous many-banded kraits 'fighting' in Taipei riverside park
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
North Taiwan district office censured for death of overworked employee
North Taiwan district office censured for death of overworked employee
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Beef noodle shop owner caught selling 'Sour Diesel' marijuana to foreign students
Beef noodle shop owner caught selling 'Sour Diesel' marijuana to foreign students
APRC holders, diplomats likely eligible for Taiwan's NT$5,000 vouchers
APRC holders, diplomats likely eligible for Taiwan's NT$5,000 vouchers
Foreign children with Taiwan APRC eligible for NT$10,000 subsidy until Sept. 30
Foreign children with Taiwan APRC eligible for NT$10,000 subsidy until Sept. 30
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 5 deaths