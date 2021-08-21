Taiwan ally Palau reports 2 COVID cases imported from Guam

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Palau has reported two COVID-19 cases imported from Guam, but its travel bubble with diplomatic ally Taiwan is not in danger, reports said Saturday (Aug. 21).

Nevertheless, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said that travelers returning from Palau would be subject to closer scrutiny, CNA reported. The quarantine-free travel bubble resumed on Aug. 14 following a three-month pause due to a COVID surge in Taiwan.

Returnees should conduct strengthened self-health monitoring for five days following their arrival, with each person staying in a different room if possible. A negative PCR test on the fifth day should be followed by a further nine days of regular self-health monitoring.

Due to the latest developments, an extra PCR test is necessary between the 12th and the 14th day after their return to Taiwan.

According to the CECC, the two cases in Palau were local citizens who had not been in contact with the Taiwanese travelers who arrived on the island Aug. 14 and Aug. 18. The two COVID cases had flown from Guam to Palau on Aug. 15.

Palau has been one of the few countries in the world spared by the COVID pandemic, while 80% of its population has been vaccinated. The island marketed its travel bubble with Taiwan to vaccine tourists in particular.