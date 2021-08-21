Taiwan president will receive Medigen vaccine Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will receive her first Medigen Vaccine Biologics jab against COVID-19 on Monday (Aug. 23), while Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) will have to wait until at least Aug. 27 because he registered later, reports said Saturday (Aug. 21).

Lai initially wanted to register for a Taiwan-made vaccine from United Biomedical Inc. (UBI) Asia. However, the company saw its request for emergency use authorization (EUA) turned down, forcing him to change to Medigen.

A location for the vaccinations will be determined by the national security team, CNA reported. President Tsai registered on Aug. 16, so she could receive her first vaccine shot on the same day other Medigen applicants start receiving theirs — Monday (Aug. 23).

Vice President Lai’s late registration means that he will have to wait until Aug. 27-29, when 200,000 other individuals also receive their Medigen shot. The company was the first to receive an EUA for a Taiwan-made vaccine, with imported AstraZeneca and Moderna shots the most widely distributed brands so far.