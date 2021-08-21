Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions

From Aug. 24, live-in relatives will no longer have to be separated by plexiglas dividers when eating out. From Aug. 24, live-in relatives will no longer have to be separated by plexiglas dividers when eating out. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Level 2 COVID alert will remain in place until at least Sept. 6, while the number of people allowed to gather inside will be raised to 80 and outside to 300, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Saturday (Aug. 21).

The nation’s COVID-19 alert level was lowered from Level 3 to Level 2 on July 27, but many restrictions were left in place because infections had not entirely stopped. In recent weeks, new local cases have fallen to low single figures, while no deaths were reported on several days.

While the Level 2 alert will remain from Aug. 24 until at least Sept. 6, the maximum number of people allowed to be together was raised to 80 inside and 300 outside — with the limits are also valid for wedding parties, CNA reported.

Relatives dining at restaurants will no longer have to be separated by plexiglass dividers or be seated apart. However, guests at weddings and other parties will still not be allowed to move from table to table to toast guests, the CECC said Saturday.

Visits to relatives at hospitals will also be opened up, but with respect for official visiting times. There will be a maximum of two visitors at a time, and presentation of negative COVID test results.

Businesses allowed to open from Aug. 24 include study centers, indoor amusement parks, and water-related activity centers, CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Saturday. He added they should still respect social distancing measures and ask guests to register their identity.

Entertainment venues such as nightclubs, bars, karaoke parlors, computer game centers and mahjong parlors should stay closed, Chen said. While the epidemic is stable and under control, he said the public should still reduce visits to crowded places and maintain hygienic practices such as washing hands and wearing masks when not eating.