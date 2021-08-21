Alexa
Overseas students entering Taiwan get quarantine center priority

CECC approves reentry of overseas students, prepares 1,500 spots at government quarantine centers

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/21 15:27
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) confirmed Saturday (Aug. 21) that Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has approved the reentry of overseas students into Taiwan.

They will check into quarantine centers unless schools have arranged for other approved accommodations.

According to CNA, the CECC has reserved 1,500 beds for overseas students at government quarantine centers. Depending on the number of students entering Taiwan, schools may also check them into quarantine hotels or off-campus dormitories preapproved by local health departments.

Incoming students must take a deep throat saliva test and PCR test upon arrival and quarantine for 14 days. During this time they must test with a home test kit once, and take another PCR test before the end of the 14-day period.

MOE estimated there are around 13,000 students waiting to come to Taiwan, CNA reported. The timely approval will allow them to arrive in time for the start of the school year.

Foreign students in and outside of Taiwan, who have been paying close attention to the issue, celebrated as soon as word of the approval got out. The Hong Kong Student In Taiwan Mutual Association thanked the Taiwan government for “giving us an additional pleasant weekend” as it rushed to collect information and make arrangements for fellow students.

CNA reported that, according to Chinese students in Taiwan, many chose to not travel back to China during the winter and summer breaks over the past year due to the high cost of traveling during the pandemic.
Updated : 2021-08-21 16:27 GMT+08:00

