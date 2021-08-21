Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, 1 death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed one death, two new local COVID-19 cases and eight imported cases Saturday (Aug. 21) according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Both new local infections were recorded in New Taipei City, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s. They had fallen ill on Aug. 16 and Aug. 19 respectively, the CECC said.

Saturday's reported fatality was a man in his 60s with a history of chronic illness. He started showing symptoms of COVID including a fever on May 25 and was diagnosed with the virus on June 2.

The eight imported cases were seven men and one woman aged between 10 and 69. Three arrived from Indonesia, and one each from the United States, India, Japan, South Africa and Albania. The arrival dates were Aug. 18 and Aug. 19, the CECC said.

Of the 14,698 cases confirmed between May 11 and Aug. 19, a total of 13,581 had been released from quarantine, or 92.4%, according to the latest CECC statement.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 15,916 coronavirus patients included 14,496 domestic cases, 1,367 imported ones, and 828 deaths. Of the fatalities, 820 were the result of local infections, with New Taipei City registering 407 deaths and Taipei City 314.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from last year’s journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 110 earlier patients were removed from the list of confirmed cases.