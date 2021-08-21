Alexa
No storms ahead for Taiwan in near future

Tropical storm Omais veers away from Taiwan and sets sights on South Korea

  116
By Jules Quartly, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/08/21 13:31
(Taiwan News, Zoom Earth gif)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mild and stable weather is predicted for the coming week, as tropical storm Omais danced around Taiwan on Saturday (Aug. 21) and headed north toward South Korea.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said the tropical depression above the Pacific Ocean had formed into a tropical storm Friday (Aug. 20) but was not expected to bother Taiwan. It added Omais was the 12th storm of the year for the west Pacific region.

Meanwhile, the US Navy and Air Force Joint Typhoon Warning Center said Omais had a radius of 80 kilometers and predicted the storm would hit South Korea at about 3 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 23). The agency also said there would be one-minute maximum sustained winds of around 64 kph, though wind gusts might be considerably higher.

Most of Taiwan will have experienced similar weather on Saturday, with some sun in the morning and cloudy conditions forming later. Some scattered showers were expected, especially on the east side of the main island.

Also, just in, a heavy rain advisory has been issued for Saturday afternoon and evening for the following mountainous areas: New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Yilan County, and also Pingtung County, Hengchun Peninsula, Hualien County, and Taitung County.

Heavy rain means a one-hour rainfall exceeding 40 millimeters, or an accumulated 24-hour rainfall exceeding 80 mm.

Moving on to the week ahead, there are no severe weather advisories so far. Temperatures for the nation range from a low of 25 degrees Celsius at night to a high of 34 C in Taipei and Chiayi City, but moderate elsewhere.

Toward the end of the week, heavier rain can be expected in Taitung and the outlying islands of Penghu and Kinmen. Even so, it looks like plain sailing.

"Omais" has previously been used to name four tropical cyclones. It's the Palauan word for "wandering around."
Updated : 2021-08-21 15:11 GMT+08:00

