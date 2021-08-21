Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Central Taiwan district administers AstraZeneca vaccine as Moderna by accident

Taichung City Health Bureau says a district health center mixed up bottles when giving vaccine shots

  113
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/21 11:30
Central Taiwan district administers AstraZeneca vaccine as Moderna by accident

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung City Health Bureau has confirmed that a district health center administered AstraZeneca vaccines as Moderna to three teachers, raising concerns about staff training and health risks, reported CNA on Friday (Aug. 20).

On Thursday (Aug. 19), an anonymous Dcard user from National Taichung University of Science and Technology posted a complaint about an incident that occurred while taking her mother to Taiping District Public Health Center for a Moderna vaccine shot. Her mother and two other teachers in the observation area were told after receiving shots that staff members administered AstraZeneca instead.

This came as a shock to her mother, not because she insisted on getting a Moderna vaccine, but for how “ridiculous” the mistake was, said the anonymous student. The mother showed no severe side effects after receiving the vaccine.

Staff members explained the mistake occurred due to the vaccine bottles looking similar, but this raised the question of why supposedly trained professionals go by the appearance of bottles instead of the text on labels to tell vaccines apart. Another Dcard user replied to the post and said medical staff should also have checked multiple times to confirm before administering the shot.

“This is a matter of life and death. Today they merely administered the wrong vaccine, but if this occurred during some other medical procedure, could it possibly lead to worse consequences?” the anonymous Dcard user added.

Taichung City Health Bureau said it bore full responsibility for the mix-up, and that it would review and improve the vaccination process. Taiping Health Center immediately apologized to the three teachers at the time, and will follow up with them to ensure their health.

This incident came just weeks after another Taichung district health center tossed out two bottles of vaccine by mistake. The vaccines were later found in a pile of recycled cardboard boxes, and though they were returned they were not administered for safety reasons.

The news triggered an official investigation by the Government Ethics Department in July, according to CNA.

Dcard is a popular online forum in Taiwan where users are predominantly university-level students. While most use personalized handles, those who wish to remain anonymous can only be identified by the school they attend.
Taichung
COVID-19
Vaccine
AstraZeneca
Moderna
DCard

RELATED ARTICLES

Press freedom in Hong Kong and Singapore suffer under COVID
Press freedom in Hong Kong and Singapore suffer under COVID
2021/08/20 20:36
Hong Kong criticized for allowing Nicole Kidman to skip quarantine
Hong Kong criticized for allowing Nicole Kidman to skip quarantine
2021/08/20 17:05
Drugs seized at Taiwan’s COVID quarantine centers
Drugs seized at Taiwan’s COVID quarantine centers
2021/08/20 16:31
Delta case imported to Taiwan from China points to cluster in Fujian
Delta case imported to Taiwan from China points to cluster in Fujian
2021/08/20 16:22
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, 1 death
2021/08/20 14:24

Updated : 2021-08-21 12:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
North Taiwan district office censured for death of overworked employee
North Taiwan district office censured for death of overworked employee
Video shows 2 venomous many-banded kraits 'fighting' in Taipei riverside park
Video shows 2 venomous many-banded kraits 'fighting' in Taipei riverside park
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Beef noodle shop owner caught selling 'Sour Diesel' marijuana to foreign students
Beef noodle shop owner caught selling 'Sour Diesel' marijuana to foreign students
APRC holders, diplomats likely eligible for Taiwan's NT$5,000 vouchers
APRC holders, diplomats likely eligible for Taiwan's NT$5,000 vouchers
Foreign children with Taiwan APRC eligible for NT$10,000 subsidy until Sept. 30
Foreign children with Taiwan APRC eligible for NT$10,000 subsidy until Sept. 30
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 5 deaths