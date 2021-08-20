Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Press freedom in Hong Kong and Singapore suffer under COVID

Governments use measures against fake news to target media

  166
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/20 20:36
Subway passengers in Singapore during the pandemic. 

Subway passengers in Singapore during the pandemic.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Victims of the COVID-19 pandemic not only include infected individuals, but also the freedom of reporting in Asia, reports said Friday (Aug. 20).

The authorities in places like Hong Kong and Singapore already showed authoritarian tendencies before the start of the pandemic, but the coronavirus outbreak allowed them to install more media controls, NOWnews reported.

Under the guise of fighting fake news about the disease, government measures and vaccines, the authorities have taken action to restrict the freedom of the press, as listed by a Reporters Without Borders report in April.

Prospects for the media were grim in Hong Kong, where the introduction of the National Security Law allowed China to take action against any criticism of its policies.

Out of the 180 countries listed by Reporters Without Borders, Singapore was one of the worst performers at No. 160, far behind Taiwan’s No. 43 position, and only ahead of Vietnam in Southeast Asia.

The government of the city state was quick to take legal action against critical media, even forcing local reporters out of a job or foreign journalists to leave. The two local media groups were directly or indirectly controlled or supervised by government officials, the report said.

Amid the COVID pandemic, Singapore claimed restrictions on media reporting were necessary amid a flood of false information. Reporters Without Borders however, said the government used the law to remove public doubts about actions by the health authorities from the media.
press freedom
media freedom
censorship
fake news
Hong Kong
Singapore
Reporters Without Borders
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan restaurant supporting Hong Kong protesters closes after fire
Taiwan restaurant supporting Hong Kong protesters closes after fire
2021/08/20 14:07
Historic Taipei hotel to close in October, will continue as restaurant
Historic Taipei hotel to close in October, will continue as restaurant
2021/08/20 10:25
Singapore deports Briton for defying mask rules
Singapore deports Briton for defying mask rules
2021/08/19 21:00
E-commerce fraud rises dramatically in Taiwan
E-commerce fraud rises dramatically in Taiwan
2021/08/19 16:40
Taiwan reports lowest case count in 102 days
Taiwan reports lowest case count in 102 days
2021/08/19 16:19

Updated : 2021-08-20 22:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
Chinese media threatens war with US over Taiwan troops typo
Chinese media threatens war with US over Taiwan troops typo
Eerie 'backpacker’ apparition appears at Chiayi waterfall
Eerie 'backpacker’ apparition appears at Chiayi waterfall