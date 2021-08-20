Merkel heads to Moscow for final meeting with Putin as chancellor

Merkel started her visit with a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow Merkel started her visit with a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is heading to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

The visit will be the last in Merkel's capacity as chancellor as she is due to step down from politics following Germany's general election in September.

But it comes at a time of immense global strife, just days after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, rising tensions in Ukraine, and with Russian dissidents sitting in jail.

What's on the schedule for the visit?

After touching down in Moscow at 13:00 (11:00 UTC), Merkel will meet her Russian counterpart at 14:00 (12:00 UTC). The two leaders will then be holding a joint press conference a little later in the day.

Prior to meeting Putin, Merkel attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, marking 80 years since Nazi troops invaded the Soviet Union.

There are a number of tough issues that need tackling, among them, Russian dissident Alexei Navalny's continued imprisonment, the crisis in Afghanistan, and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, among others.

Merkel will then be heading to Ukraine on Sunday where she will be meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky against the backdrop of Moscow's troop build-up on Ukraine's borders.

What are they expected to talk about?

There are a number of thorny issues that have plagued the relationship between the two leaders.

Afghanistan is expected to be a key talking point, with two leaders having different ideas about the Taliban's capture of Kabul. Merkel has described the situation as "bitter, dramatic and terrifying."

Moscow meanwhile is seeking to open channels of communication with the Islamist group and appears to be looking to foster some sort of relationship with the Taliban.

Merkel's visit comes one year since the Putin's fiercest critic, Alexei Navalny, was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent. The targeted attack took place while Navalny was on a flight in Siberia. He was later taken to Berlin for treatment.

The issue has been a key area of contention and has led to European Union sanctions on Moscow, and then retaliatory Russian sanctions on German government representatives. Merkel has made repeated calls for Navalny's release from prison.

The situation in Ukraine with Russia's troop build-up in border areas, Moscow's close ties with an ever-more oppressive regime in Belarus, and the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline are also likely to feature in discussions.

The pipeline is set to double natural gas supply between Russia and Germany. There have been delays over its construction amid fierce criticism by the United States and Ukraine — but the project is slated to be completed this month after Berlin struck a deal with Washington.

The end of an era

Despite their strong political differences, the two have managed to keep lines of communication open over the years.

Some would argue that over 16 years of Merkel's leadership, it would have been difficult not to have fostered some type of working relationship.

The two are able to speak one another's languages fluently and their exchanges over the years have become talking points.

Putin and his large black Labrador called Konni featured in one of the more memorable visits in 2007.

Merkel, who was once bitten by a dog, appeared visibly uneasy as the Russian president's dog casually strode in and gave the German chancellor a couple of sniffs.

"I think although the Russian president knew very well that I was not exactly eager to meet his dog, he brought it with him. But that's the way it was. And you can see how I was trying to stay brave, by looking in Putin's direction and not at the dog," she told German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung at the time.

Merkel's eye rolls, most prominently on display during talks with Putin at a summit in 2017, will no doubt also be missed in future exchanges between the two states.

