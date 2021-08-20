9 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Ghost Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ghost Festival in Taiwan is on Sunday (Aug. 22), a time when many Taiwanese send offerings and pray to their ancestors, gods, and ghosts.

The Ghost Festival falls halfway through Ghost Month, on the 15th day of the seventh month of the lunisolar calendar, which this year was Aug. 22. Devout Taoists and Buddhists believe that during this time of year, the gates of hell are opened for a full month so that hungry ghosts can roam the world of the living in search of food, money, entertainment, and possibly souls.

Offerings typically given on this day include rice wine, fruit, chicken, pork, fish, snacks, incense, and joss paper. Gold joss paper is burned for the gods, while silver joss paper is burned for spirits.

The terms "Good Brothers" (好兄弟) and "Good Sisters" (好姐妹), as opposed to "ghosts," are considered preferable when referring to lost souls — to avoid offending them. These apparitions are not worshipped in the same way as ancestors and vary in nature from pitiful to dangerous.

The following are nine taboos to dodge a ghoulish gaffe during the Ghost Festival in Taiwan: