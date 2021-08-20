Indian and Australian navies sign agreement

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The navies of India and Australia have signed a Joint Guidance document in a move seen as countering Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific, reports said Thursday (Aug. 19).

India and Australia are scheduled to conduct joint exercises with Japan and the United States, the two other members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or “Quad” later in the year, the Indian Express reported. The two navy chiefs, Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral Michael Noonan, signed the agreement by video conference.

The agreement includes the promise of close cooperation in regional and multilateral areas, and the development of “interoperability,” according to the Indian Express report. The Joint Guidance document will be “pivotal in consolidating the shared commitment to promote peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” the Indian Express quoted India’s navy as saying.

On Wednesday (Aug. 18), two navy ships from India conducted exercises with Vietnam navy vessels in the South China Sea, including firing drills and helicopter maneuvers. India said bilateral cooperation was “robust” and its ships regularly visited Vietnam ports.