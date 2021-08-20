Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Southeast Asia expands 5G to replace China as world’s factory

Vietnam and Malaysia have avoided selecting Huawei for 5G networks

  138
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/20 17:32
Southeast Asia is using 5G to try and replace China as the world's factory. 

Southeast Asia is using 5G to try and replace China as the world's factory.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Southeast Asian countries are improving their 4G and 5G networks in an effort to replace China as the world’s factory, reports said Thursday (Aug. 20).

The trade war between the United States and China has inspired the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam to expand their ambitions and modernize their industries, while attracting investment flowing out of China and Hong Kong, according to DigiTimes Research.

Even though the quality of 4G networks in those countries needs upgrading, they are already implementing 5G on a limited scale, CNA reported.

As the Philippines and Thailand generally pursued technology policies friendly to China, Huawei Technologies has not faced the same obstacles as in other countries, according to DigiTimes. In contrast, Vietnam excluded the Chinese company, while the body in charge of Malaysia’s 5G procurement decisions selected Ericsson.
5G
4G
trade war
US-China trade war
Southeast Asia
Huawei

RELATED ARTICLES

Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
2021/08/09 18:41
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
2021/08/09 14:05
Chinese ICT products to be banned at Taiwan’s government facilities by end of year
Chinese ICT products to be banned at Taiwan’s government facilities by end of year
2021/08/08 11:36
Taiwanese businesses struggling in Southeast Asia due to COVID
Taiwanese businesses struggling in Southeast Asia due to COVID
2021/08/03 15:58
Chinese tech firms boost spending on US lobbying
Chinese tech firms boost spending on US lobbying
2021/08/02 14:51

Updated : 2021-08-20 19:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
Chinese media threatens war with US over Taiwan troops typo
Chinese media threatens war with US over Taiwan troops typo
Eerie 'backpacker’ apparition appears at Chiayi waterfall
Eerie 'backpacker’ apparition appears at Chiayi waterfall