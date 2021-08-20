Southeast Asia expands 5G to replace China as world’s factory

Southeast Asia is using 5G to try and replace China as the world's factory. Southeast Asia is using 5G to try and replace China as the world's factory. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Southeast Asian countries are improving their 4G and 5G networks in an effort to replace China as the world’s factory, reports said Thursday (Aug. 20).

The trade war between the United States and China has inspired the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam to expand their ambitions and modernize their industries, while attracting investment flowing out of China and Hong Kong, according to DigiTimes Research.

Even though the quality of 4G networks in those countries needs upgrading, they are already implementing 5G on a limited scale, CNA reported.

As the Philippines and Thailand generally pursued technology policies friendly to China, Huawei Technologies has not faced the same obstacles as in other countries, according to DigiTimes. In contrast, Vietnam excluded the Chinese company, while the body in charge of Malaysia’s 5G procurement decisions selected Ericsson.