Hong Kong criticized for allowing Nicole Kidman to skip quarantine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Hong Kong government has come under fire after allowing Nicole Kidman to land without quarantine, while its citizens endure strict COVID-19 prevention rules.

The Australian actress arrived in Hong Kong via Sydney in a private jet on Aug. 12 to film a TV series, reported CNA. The Hong Kong Commerce and Economic Development Bureau (CEDB) said in a statement that quarantine requirements were waived for Kidman and her team of four to facilitate the performance of “designated professional work.”

They would still have to follow certain rules, such as getting vaccines before arriving in Hong Kong, staying at designated accommodations, and conducting only pre-defined work and related activities.

The CEDB said it is keeping tabs on Kidman’s agenda, and so far no one has broken any of the relevant rules. The comment conflicts with local media reports of Kidman shopping at a store, as reported by CNA.

Hong Kong citizens and media have expressed outrage at the “special treatment” Kidman received and the lack of transparency when it comes to the rules. When HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker flew into Hong Kong in July and when Hong Kong’s Olympic athletes flew home in August, all were subject to the rigorous 21-day quarantine at a hotel, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

At the time of Kidman’s arrival in Hong Kong, Australia was listed as a low-risk area on the Hong Kong Government website, meaning even fully-vaccinated travelers need to undergo a seven-day quarantine, during which they must be tested twice for COVID. As of Friday (Aug. 20), Australia is considered a medium-risk area, so fully-vaccinated travelers must undergo a 14-day quarantine and take four COVID tests.