Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hong Kong criticized for allowing Nicole Kidman to skip quarantine

Government says quarantine waived for Oscar winner to promote economic development

  151
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/20 17:05
Hong Kong criticized for allowing Nicole Kidman to skip quarantine

(AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Hong Kong government has come under fire after allowing Nicole Kidman to land without quarantine, while its citizens endure strict COVID-19 prevention rules.

The Australian actress arrived in Hong Kong via Sydney in a private jet on Aug. 12 to film a TV series, reported CNA. The Hong Kong Commerce and Economic Development Bureau (CEDB) said in a statement that quarantine requirements were waived for Kidman and her team of four to facilitate the performance of “designated professional work.”

They would still have to follow certain rules, such as getting vaccines before arriving in Hong Kong, staying at designated accommodations, and conducting only pre-defined work and related activities.

The CEDB said it is keeping tabs on Kidman’s agenda, and so far no one has broken any of the relevant rules. The comment conflicts with local media reports of Kidman shopping at a store, as reported by CNA.

Hong Kong citizens and media have expressed outrage at the “special treatment” Kidman received and the lack of transparency when it comes to the rules. When HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker flew into Hong Kong in July and when Hong Kong’s Olympic athletes flew home in August, all were subject to the rigorous 21-day quarantine at a hotel, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

At the time of Kidman’s arrival in Hong Kong, Australia was listed as a low-risk area on the Hong Kong Government website, meaning even fully-vaccinated travelers need to undergo a seven-day quarantine, during which they must be tested twice for COVID. As of Friday (Aug. 20), Australia is considered a medium-risk area, so fully-vaccinated travelers must undergo a 14-day quarantine and take four COVID tests.
Nicole Kidman
Hong Kong
COVID-19
Quarantine

RELATED ARTICLES

Historic Taipei hotel to close in October, will continue as restaurant
Historic Taipei hotel to close in October, will continue as restaurant
2021/08/20 10:25
E-commerce fraud rises dramatically in Taiwan
E-commerce fraud rises dramatically in Taiwan
2021/08/19 16:40
Taiwan reports lowest case count in 102 days
Taiwan reports lowest case count in 102 days
2021/08/19 16:19
7 COVID cases traveled extensively on 4 Taipei MRT lines
7 COVID cases traveled extensively on 4 Taipei MRT lines
2021/08/19 16:17
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 5 deaths
2021/08/19 14:21

Updated : 2021-08-20 19:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
Chinese media threatens war with US over Taiwan troops typo
Chinese media threatens war with US over Taiwan troops typo
Eerie 'backpacker’ apparition appears at Chiayi waterfall
Eerie 'backpacker’ apparition appears at Chiayi waterfall