Skeletal 'Sonny & Cher' spook Taiwanese kids at Costco

TAPEI (Taiwan News) — With Ghost Month underway and Halloween in the not-too-distant future, Taiwanese are getting a kick out of two dancing skeletons decked out as a bride and groom at a Costco in Taiwan.

On Tuesday (Aug. 17), a member of a Costco-shopping Facebook group (Costco好市多 商品經驗老實說) posted a photo of animatronic skeletons that dance to the beat of the Sonny & Cher classic "I Got You Babe." In the post, the woman wrote:

"Please just keep this in place, OK? Because my kids are super scared of it every year. As long as this is here, they won't keep pestering me about buying toys. The kids ask their dad to go around it because they're scared."

The post soon gained 20,000 likes and 664 comments, many commenting on the terrified responses of their toddlers:

"This is really scary. I want to take a detour next time after passing by."

"Just put it at the entrance so kids won't be clamoring to come."

"My daughter is also scared every year, and one year she was scared to the point that she never dared to go to Costco again."

"This is much better than the pumpkin man last year! The skeleton eyes shine green and our kid doesn't want to go with us to Costco."

"Costco has finally discovered why its toys are not selling well."

"It turns out this is how Costco save the parents' wallets."

Several parents uploaded videos of their child's petrified reaction when they saw the skeletal Sonny & Cher in action. The animated Halloween skeleton bride and groom are called "Sonny & Cher" on a number of websites.



Frightening newlyweds spotted in Costco. (Facebook, Costco好市多 商品經驗老實說)



Bride's eyes glow green. (Facebook, Costco好市多 商品經驗老實說)