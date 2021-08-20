Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Skeletal 'Sonny & Cher' spook Taiwanese kids at Costco

Parents get laugh out of kids' horrified reactions to dancing skeleton newlyweds in Costco

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/20 18:49
(Facebook, Costco好市多 商品經驗老實說 photo)

(Facebook, Costco好市多 商品經驗老實說 photo)

TAPEI (Taiwan News) — With Ghost Month underway and Halloween in the not-too-distant future, Taiwanese are getting a kick out of two dancing skeletons decked out as a bride and groom at a Costco in Taiwan.

On Tuesday (Aug. 17), a member of a Costco-shopping Facebook group (Costco好市多 商品經驗老實說) posted a photo of animatronic skeletons that dance to the beat of the Sonny & Cher classic "I Got You Babe." In the post, the woman wrote:

"Please just keep this in place, OK? Because my kids are super scared of it every year. As long as this is here, they won't keep pestering me about buying toys. The kids ask their dad to go around it because they're scared."

The post soon gained 20,000 likes and 664 comments, many commenting on the terrified responses of their toddlers:

"This is really scary. I want to take a detour next time after passing by."

"Just put it at the entrance so kids won't be clamoring to come."

"My daughter is also scared every year, and one year she was scared to the point that she never dared to go to Costco again."

"This is much better than the pumpkin man last year! The skeleton eyes shine green and our kid doesn't want to go with us to Costco."

"Costco has finally discovered why its toys are not selling well."

"It turns out this is how Costco save the parents' wallets."

Several parents uploaded videos of their child's petrified reaction when they saw the skeletal Sonny & Cher in action. The animated Halloween skeleton bride and groom are called "Sonny & Cher" on a number of websites.

Skeletal 'Sonny & Cher' spook Taiwanese kids at Costco
Frightening newlyweds spotted in Costco. (Facebook, Costco好市多 商品經驗老實說)

Skeletal 'Sonny & Cher' spook Taiwanese kids at Costco
Bride's eyes glow green. (Facebook, Costco好市多 商品經驗老實說)
skeletons
Halloween
Halloween in Taiwan
Ghost Month
supersitions
superstition
Costco
Costco Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

New Costco store expected to land in central Taiwan
New Costco store expected to land in central Taiwan
2021/08/19 16:24
Eerie 'backpacker’ apparition appears at Chiayi waterfall
Eerie 'backpacker’ apparition appears at Chiayi waterfall
2021/08/18 15:53
Top 10 taboos to steer clear of during Ghost Month in Taiwan
Top 10 taboos to steer clear of during Ghost Month in Taiwan
2021/08/10 11:50
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
2021/08/09 17:08
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID
2021/07/15 12:05

Updated : 2021-08-20 19:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
Chinese media threatens war with US over Taiwan troops typo
Chinese media threatens war with US over Taiwan troops typo
Eerie 'backpacker’ apparition appears at Chiayi waterfall
Eerie 'backpacker’ apparition appears at Chiayi waterfall