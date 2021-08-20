Ex-staffers of Taiwan’s Gogoro charged with spying for Vietnam rival

Former Gogoro staffers were charged with industrial espionage Friday. Former Gogoro staffers were charged with industrial espionage Friday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nine former employees of electric scooter producer Gogoro Taiwan Ltd., including managers and engineers, were charged with industrial espionage linked to a Vietnamese competitor, reports said Friday (Aug. 20).

The suspects left Gogoro in October and November 2019 to find employment with another company, CNA reported. The New Taipei District Prosecutors Office searched their offices and homes in October 2020 after Gogoro accused them of having taken away confidential information and technology.

The investigation showed that a person surnamed Lin (林) illegally saved and used files from Gogoro. On his smartphone, they found evidence showing he had signed an agreement to provide the files to a Vietnamese investor of his new employer, prosecutors said. The investor reportedly wanted to use the technology to produce engine parts for electric scooters.