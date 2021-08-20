Alexa
Taiwan university establishes new smart semiconductor manufacturing degrees

Taiwan’s National Cheng Kung University to offer five new semiconductor-related degree programs this year

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/20 15:39
(National Cheng Kung University photo)
(National Cheng Kung University photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Cheng Kung University has established a new School of Smart Semiconductor and Sustainable Manufacturing (智慧半導體及永續製造學院), the university announced on Thursday (Aug. 19).

Starting with the upcoming school year, the school will offer five degree programs, namely Semiconductor Technology(半導體製程), Integrated Circuit Design (晶片設計), Semiconductor Packaging and Testing (半導體封測), Key Materials (關鍵材料), and Smart and Sustainable Manufacturing (智能與永續製造).

Taiwan university establishes new smart semiconductor manufacturing degrees
The school will work with 14 top domestic companies, including the likes of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Delta Electronics. National Cheng Kung University President Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞) said the university hopes to further enhance Taiwan’s status as a global pioneer of semiconductor and smart mechanical technology by building “a positive cycle of joint value production between the school and industry.”

National Cheng Kung University is famed for its engineering programs. The university said it built upon Taiwan’s tenacious semiconductor technology, and integrates artificial intelligence and sustainable energy with various fields, including smart mechanics and manufacturing, circular economy, and big data.

Taiwan university establishes new smart semiconductor manufacturing degrees
According to UDN, data from Taiwan’s largest job bank 104 shows semiconductors as being one of the most sought-after industries for graduates. The industry itself prefers hiring graduates from top universities, and in 104’s semiconductor industry review, National Cheng Kung University topped the list for “number of new graduates working in the semiconductor industry.”

The majority of these graduates become semiconductor engineers, and engage in research and development, design, and technical advice.
National Cheng Kung University
semiconductor industry
sustainability
manufacturing

Updated : 2021-08-20 16:00 GMT+08:00

