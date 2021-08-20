Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan restaurant supporting Hong Kong protesters closes after fire

No date for reopening due to considerable damage from blaze

  241
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/20 14:07
A fire broke out at the Aegis restaurant in Taipei early Friday morning. (Facebook, Aegisvahk photo). 

A fire broke out at the Aegis restaurant in Taipei early Friday morning. (Facebook, Aegisvahk photo). 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Aegis restaurant (保護傘) in Taipei City, known for supporting Hong Kong democracy activists, has closed down temporarily after a fire early Friday (Aug. 20) morning.

The restaurant opened in 2020, providing employment to Hongkongers who fled their hometown due to growing repression. Last October, it closed for three weeks after a man emptied a bucket of chicken excrement inside the restaurant.

Around 4 a.m. Friday, a fire was reported at the premises. A total of 41 firefighters and ambulance crews in 15 vehicles responded and headed to the location, in an alley off Taipei City’s Xinsheng South Road, CNA reported.

The fire was extinguished 10 minutes after their arrival. However, the fire destroyed a coffee machine, furniture, clothes, food and other goods, restaurant staff wrote on its Facebook page, describing the damage as “grave.”

An initial report said a short circuit was the most likely cause for the fire, though a more thorough investigation would follow. Staff said the blaze started in the business section where clothes were on sale. A look at surveillance footage in the neighborhood showed no suspicious activity during the hours leading up to the fire, the CNA report said.

Staff emphasized that nobody had been injured in the early-morning fire and apologized to neighbors for the inconvenience. Aegis would be closed for the time being, without a date set for its reopening.
Aegis
Hong Kong restaurant
Hong Kong protests
restaurant fire
vandalism

RELATED ARTICLES

HK activists light up night sky with LED resistance message
HK activists light up night sky with LED resistance message
2021/06/10 21:41
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
2021/05/04 10:37
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
2021/02/27 17:21
Hong Kong activists-in-exile launch magazine to carry torch of resistance
Hong Kong activists-in-exile launch magazine to carry torch of resistance
2021/02/09 20:18
Hong Kong pro-democracy movement nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Hong Kong pro-democracy movement nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
2021/02/04 16:04

Updated : 2021-08-20 16:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Chinese media threatens war with US over Taiwan troops typo
Chinese media threatens war with US over Taiwan troops typo
Eerie 'backpacker’ apparition appears at Chiayi waterfall
Eerie 'backpacker’ apparition appears at Chiayi waterfall