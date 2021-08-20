Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan president thanks Biden for 'rock solid' support amid China threats

Presidential Office thanks US president for vowing to 'respond' if China attacks

  373
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/20 14:23
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, and U.S. President Joe Biden. (Facebook, Tsaiingwen and POTUS photos)

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, and U.S. President Joe Biden. (Facebook, Tsaiingwen and POTUS photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) administration on Friday (Aug. 20) thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for demonstrating a "rock solid" commitment to Taiwan following his pledge to "respond" if Taiwan was attacked by China.

During an interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News on Wednesday, the host pointed out that China has exploited the situation to make comparisons between Afghanistan and Taiwan. "You can already see China telling Taiwan, 'See? You can't count on the Americans.'"

Biden reacted by saying the U.S. has made a "sacred commitment to Article Five" that if any country attacks NATO allies, "we would respond" and added that it would be the "same with Taiwan."

Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) on Friday (Aug. 20) expressed the country's gratitude to Biden for the recent announcement of the first arms sale to Taiwan under his administration, which fulfills the Taiwan Relations Act and Six Assurances, demonstrating the U.S. "commitment to Taiwan is rock solid."

Chang said that Taiwan will continue to promote the stable development of Taiwan-U.S. relations and will continue to deepen cooperative partnerships with like-minded countries. He said that Taiwan would defend the values of freedom and democracy, and contribute to the peace, stability, and prosperity of the Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific region.

Chang said peace in the Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific region have received a great deal of international attention and discussion recently. He said this demonstrates that Taiwan "plays an indispensable role in the security and prosperity of the international community."

The spokesman reiterated that Tsai's consistent stance is "neither to succumb to pressure nor to advance rashly when we get support." He added that she emphasizes that Taiwan's only option is "to make ourselves stronger, more united, and more resolute in our determination to protect ourselves, making Taiwan's existence meaningful and more positive."
Taiwan-US relations
Taiwan-US ties
US-Taiwan ties
US-Taiwan relations
war with China
Chinese invasion
China attack
defense of Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan, Taiwan ruling parties to hold 1st-ever security talks over China threat
Japan, Taiwan ruling parties to hold 1st-ever security talks over China threat
2021/08/19 11:36
Chinese media threatens war with US over Taiwan troops typo
Chinese media threatens war with US over Taiwan troops typo
2021/08/18 13:06
Afghanistan withdrawal not reflective of US commitment to Taiwan: Bonnie Glaser
Afghanistan withdrawal not reflective of US commitment to Taiwan: Bonnie Glaser
2021/08/18 12:50
US commitment to Taiwan 'remains as strong as it's ever been': Sullivan
US commitment to Taiwan 'remains as strong as it's ever been': Sullivan
2021/08/18 12:11
Senator mistakenly lists 30,000 US troops in Taiwan
Senator mistakenly lists 30,000 US troops in Taiwan
2021/08/17 16:14

Updated : 2021-08-20 15:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Chinese media threatens war with US over Taiwan troops typo
Chinese media threatens war with US over Taiwan troops typo
Eerie 'backpacker’ apparition appears at Chiayi waterfall
Eerie 'backpacker’ apparition appears at Chiayi waterfall