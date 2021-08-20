Alexa
Taiwan set to launch Arts Fun culture vouchers

Coupons will be released in digital and paper formats

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/20 12:46
Arts Fun vouchers can be used to buy books, go to films or attend exhibitions. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan plans to release art and culture coupons to boost the economy.

Following the Taiwan Cabinet's announcement of NT$5,000 (US$170) in "Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers," in October, the Ministry of Culture has followed suit with a plan to issue its own vouchers.

Last year, the ministry gave away Arts Fun vouchers, each set worth NT$600 (US$20), to 2.75 million people, in digital and paper formats. A total of NT$1.2 billion was spent on the project.

By scanning the QR code, the coupons can be used online and at more than 10,000 venues across the nation, including movie theaters, record stores, and bookstores. The culture ministry said Thursday (Aug. 19) the Arts Fun vouchers will once again be worth NT$600 per set and the number of vouchers will be no less than last year.

The ministry will also publicize the date of release for the vouchers as soon as it is set.

Ministry of Culture
Arts and culture
Arts Fun Voucher
Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers

