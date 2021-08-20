Paris offers Taiwanese language lessons

Lin Chi-miao serves as the Asian Languages Department head of the Parisian Adult Courses Service. Lin Chi-miao serves as the Asian Languages Department head of the Parisian Adult Courses Service. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Parisian Adult Courses Service (Les Cours d'Adultes de Paris, CAP) now offers Taiwanese as an Asian language course, reported CNA on Thursday (Aug. 19).

Lin Chi-miao (林季苗), a Taiwan native serving as the head of the service’s Asian Language Department, was the catalyst behind the course’s creation. She told CNA in an interview that she was inspired by the popularity of a Taiwanese course offering by France’s National Institute of Oriental Languages and Civilizations (INALCO), which demonstrated growing French interest in Taiwan.

Taiwan’s image has seen a boost in France in recent years due to extensive media coverage, especially after the country’s success at handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

An INALCO student named Theo told CNA that he started learning Taiwanese after several friends returning from exchange programs in Taiwan described a “kind, open-minded people and a friendlier culture than China’s.” He enjoys learning the language immensely despite its difficulty.

CAP’s 60-hour Taiwanese course is open to the public without any prerequisites, costing 220 euros (NT$7,200). Aside from learning the basics of Taiwanese, the course also aims to help students “discover various aspects of Taiwanese culture and civilization,” according to the course sheet.

The instructor of the course, Liu Chan-yueh (劉展岳), said learning Taiwanese provides perspectives that allow foreigners to get to know Taiwan better, as much of Taiwan’s culture is incorporated into the language.