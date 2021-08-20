Alexa
Taiwan’s agriculture minister joins high-level APEC food security discussion

Chen Chi-chung shares how Taiwan maintains food supply stability during pandemic and natural disasters

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/20 11:51
(Council of Agriculture screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At the virtual APEC Food Safety Ministerial Meeting held on Thursday (Aug. 19), Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-hung (陳吉仲) joined discussions on digital food safety policies during the pandemic and the region's food security roadmap up to 2030.

Ministers in attendance later issued a joint statement recognizing “the important roles of advancing digitalization and innovation, productivity, inclusivity and sustainability to achieve food security.” The "Food Security Roadmap Towards 2030" policy is designed to follow the same path, marking milestones for APEC members to reach.

During the meeting, Chen shared with other ministers how Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture has ensured food supplies during COVID-19 and natural disasters, reported Taiwan News. He detailed methods such as regularly reviewing supply and stock levels, building a digital food safety information platform, and importing food or releasing food from stock during emergencies.

Chen also urged APEC member economies to share information regarding the production and sale of food, to minimize the risks of running low on food supplies, thus securing APEC regional food safety.

On Tuesday (Aug. 24), Taiwan’s Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) will attend the online APEC High Level Meeting on Health and the Economy, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at its routine press conference on Thursday.
APEC
food safety
Council of Agriculture

Updated : 2021-08-20 14:21 GMT+08:00

