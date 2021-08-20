Alexa
Tim Gan Math Launches Online Maths Course To Boost Learning

By Tim Gan Math, Media OutReach
2021/08/20 10:00

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 August 2021 - Tim Gan Math will soon be releasing a complete online Mathematics course to help students learn Maths effectively online. The course encompasses lesson notes for each chapter, summary worksheets, practice questions, more than 1000 lesson videos, and an exclusive online community. It serves as a learning aid to help students better understand the subject and its topics. Furthermore, the exclusive online community allows students to ask the tutor (Mr Gan) questions directly, keeping the human touch of teaching present in the online course.


New content will be added into the online math course for students to get constant practice and enhance learning. The math course structure has been carefully designed by former curriculum specialists and Ministry of Education (MOE) Maths teachers possessing years of expertise in teaching Maths in secondary schools. Furthermore, the complete online math course is derived from the latest syllabus for 'O' level Elementary and Additional Mathematics by MOE and will be led by MOE-trained educator, Mr Timothy Gan, holding more than 10 years of teaching experience.


A provider of mathematics online tuition, the math learning centre is dedicated to helping students foster a solid mathematical foundation, to achieve the goal of assisting learners in understanding the simplicity in maths. Through this understanding, Tim Gan Math understands learning math effectively online entails an excellent tool. This includes helpful learning sources, bite-sized videos, and credentials of online instructors, which have been addressed in the upcoming math course.


While offering O level, A level, and H2 math tuition, Tim Gan Math hopes to take the learning experience in maths to greater heights with their new online math course. Tim Gan Math has a belief that learning maths is not difficult if key concepts and the way of approaching questions are understood, and the learning centre is preparing an online math course to pave the way to a student's math learning journey. Before the course is released, students can try out the Free Mini-Course for 30 days to have an experience. The upcoming math course will also be featuring prices at a discounted rate.


For more info, please visit: https://timganmath.edu.sg/online-math-courses-sec-igcse/


