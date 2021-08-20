yeedi mop station, A Self-Cleaning Robot Mop Hits Singapore Market with Tantalizing Perks

yeedi mop station has been the recommendation and go-to home cleaning solution for many since its

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 August 2021 - yeedi, a robot vacuum brand committed to delivering intelligent floor-cleaning technology for people in pursuit of high efficiency, expands its product availability by bringing yeedi mop station, a self-cleaning robot mop, to Singaporean customers. This 2-in-1 robot mop & vacuum features a revolutionary self-cleaning station to wash and damp the mopping pads automatically for a truly hands-free mopping experience. Designed with 2 spin mopping pads, rotates at 180r/min with a 10N force to the floor, customers can expect effective mopping performance.













"Enough water, sufficient pressure to the floor, and an always-clean mop are three basics to ensure an ideal mopping result. But few robot mops on the market managed to meet these 3 preconditions." Said Gary, Li, General Manager of yeedi, "Dedicated to delivering a reliable robot mop to our customers, yeedi mop station is engineered with the basic logics of mopping making it possible for our users to experience a thorough and truly hands-free floor cleaning."

Hands-Free Mopping with Built-In Washing Machine for the Mops

yeedi's self-cleaning station works as a built-in washing machine for the mops. Unlike other robots on the market with mini water tanks, it features separate clean and waste water tanks (3500ml each) for systematic water disposal. When the mops get dirty and dry, the robot will return to the base station for mop washing & damping and resume cleaning right where it left off. After cleaning is done, the built-in fan takes over to dry the mops in case of odor generation and mildew breeding.

Effective and Reliable Mopping Performance

yeedi mop station features an intelligent mopping system to mimic hand mopping. The two spin mopping pads rotating at a speed of 180r/min are pressed tightly against the floor by a 10N downward pressure. In this case, stains can be loosened and removed easily. The built-in carpet detection sensor smartly steers the robot away from the carpet when mopping to avoid contaminating your carpet.

Wet and Dry Clean at the Same Time with Hybrid Design

yeedi mop station is versatile. It mops and vacuums simultaneously during cleaning. Boasting a 2500Pa strong suction power, yeedi sucks up pet hair, crumbles, and dirt hidden deep in the crevices. It learns your home layout precisely and plans efficient cleaning paths with the help of Visual Mapping technology.

Affordability

Priced at SGD 999, yeedi mop station will be available on Lazada and Shopee on Aug. 21. Orders placed on Aug. 21 till Sept. 09 can get a pair of Jabra Elite 75t (Black) headphones (worth SGD 288) for free.

Shop Here

Lazada ： https://bit.ly/2UxT3wA

Shopee ： https://bit.ly/3g9dreL

About yeedi

yeedi is an up-and-coming robot vacuums supplier launched in 2019. We gathered a group of robotic and housekeeping experts who are passionate about life and keen on innovations to bring quality smart products with modern design and practical features to customers all over the world.





#yeedi