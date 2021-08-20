Taiwanese musician Whyte expecting to open ears at GMA

Taiwan's mysterious singer Whyte made it to the GMA nomination along with other five male musicians. (Friends Entertainment photo) Taiwan's mysterious singer Whyte made it to the GMA nomination along with other five male musicians. (Friends Entertainment photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese musician Whyte was able to secure a Golden Melody Award (GMA) nomination this year due to her successful debut album.

Covering almost half of her face with a big hat and a pair of sunglasses has become the signature onstage look for Whyte, aka ?te (壞特), who hides her identity in order to keep her private life and music career separate. She is the only female nominee for Best New Artist at this year's GMA.

Trying to stay out of the public eye was a decision she made when she was an intern at a hospital. The singer, who is still in medical school, enjoys being treated like everyone else.

Why "Whyte"? Because it sounds like the "white" medical robe she has to put on at work.

Whyte was nominated for Best New Artist for her debut album "A Bedroom of One's Own" which features R&B, Jazz, Chillhop, and Lo-Fi music. It was released last summer and expresses the young artist's feelings of loneliness and sadness.

Produced by Tower da Funkmasta, the record draws inspiration from Whyte's life experience and British writer Virginia Woolf's article "A Room of One’s Own." "The 'bedroom' represents a private space for our souls," said the 27-year-old, "We need to set boundaries and know how to love and be loved."

After her first single "Cazzo" was released in 2019, the musician quickly attracted attention from music lovers. The idea for the song, which is an Italian swear word, was inspired by her Italian friend's one night stand and focuses on regret, love, and comfort.



Cazzo (Youtube video)

Even having friends who are knee on exploring lives, the Taipei-based singer's life before age 20 is nothing but a machine that is designed to study and take exams.

Whyte expressed that the reason she studied hard was mostly to support her family with scholarships as having other three siblings. However, the straight-A student quit insipid medical school temporarily during Junior year.

"I was lost," said Whyte, "but I am glad that I made that choice and gave it a go."

"I wanted to learn how to make coffee, cake, and music. I did all of them! The best thing about dropping out was that I met Funkmasta who later became the producer of my debut album," Whyte shared.

"If you felt lost, then that is the beginning of changing. I make music to chase happiness over fame. For those who have doubts, keeping doing those things that make you happy," the Billie Holiday fan noted.

As for love, ending a two-year relationship just months ago, the medical profession decided to take care of her own heart and soul by face to face with her own feelings. Additionally, she started to read books that look at anxiety, psychology, and the therapeutic relationship.

"You deserve to be loved properly and do not take everything for granted," said Whyte. "My happiest moment by far is when I feel like I get to know about my soul. Instead of running away, I listen to my inner self and be honest with how I genuinely feel."

Lastly, for the sake of gender equality, "please let me win the award," Whyte joked as being the only female nominee who will compete for the big prize with Bastards, YELLOW, Heat Sketch, Howard Lee, Aoi, and Yo Lee.

The nation's major music event Golden Melody Awards will announce this year's winners on Saturday (Aug. 21) at the Taipei Music Center. Watch the ceremony on GMA 2021 App, the official YouTube Channel, LINE TODAY, and LINE MUSIC.