Taiwan bans import of pink muhly grass over ecological concerns

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has designated the hairawn muhly as a noxious weed and its import will be banned as early as October.

The Council of Agriculture published a notice earlier this month about the measure, which will take effect after 60 days. Those who introduce the invasive species risk a prison sentence of no more than three years and/or a fine not exceeding NT$150,000 (US$5,355), pursuant to the Plant Protection and Quarantine Act.

The hairawn muhly, or Muhlenbergia capillaris, is a perennial plant that can grow up to 90 cm tall with pink blooms outgrowing its leafy structure, earning it the moniker “pink cloud.” The plant has gained prominence in Taiwan after farm businesses from Nantou, Taoyuan, Changhua grew it to attract visitors, CNA reported, making it a common theme in many Instagram posts.

Assessment from the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine has determined that the alien species can grow in adverse environments, posing risks to local habitats. Members of the public are urged to report sightings of such grass.

Taiwan has grappled with invasive plants at a cost of considerable resources. The country spent almost two decades rooting out wild bitter vine, or Mikania micrantha, only to have it reduced from an area of 51,852 hectares in 2001 to about one-tenth of the size, wrote Liberty Times.