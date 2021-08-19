IFTA Fintech Achievement Awards 2020 Winners Announced Recognizing Outstanding Fintech Enterprises and Professionals

Former HKMA Chief Executive Norman Chan and former MPFA Deputy Chairman and Managing Director Alice Law crowned prestigious Iconic Stars
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 19 August 2021 - Organized by the Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA), the IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2020 Presentation Ceremony was held today (19 August 2021) at the Hong Kong Productivity Council. Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Mr Joseph Chan, JP attended as the Guest of Honour of the Ceremony. Former Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Mr Norman Chan and Former Mandatory Provident Fund Authority Deputy Chair and Managing Director Ms Alice Law received the prestigious Iconic Star awards.
In its third edition, the IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards of this year was themed "Embracing FinTech amid New Normal and Accelerating Digitization" to celebrate enterprises and individuals that have embraced industry trends emerging amidst new normal with innovative financial technology. Responding to fintech development and market evolution, the "Corporate Achievements in FinTech Awards" were divided into "FinTech Solutions" and "Advanced Technology" categories to honour fintech and technology in multiple sectors. The Awards attracted participation from over 55 companies under 14 award categories, of which the "Regulatory Tech" category received the most entries.
Specially introduced in this edition, the prestigious "Iconic Star" award honours invaluable contribution of long serving fintech industry leaders. The winners are Mr Norman Chan, GBS, former Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and Ms Alice Law, former Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Mandatory Provident Fund Authority.
Former Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority Mr Norman Chan, GBS mentions, "Many financial firms have been rather slow to embrace the advance of the digital age, and lost their customers. We should bear in mind that access to the best Fintech is by no means monopolised by BigTech firms. Instead it is available to any conventional financial firms that have an open mind and willing to make very good use of it."
Former Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Mandatory Provident Fund Authority Ms Alice Law says, "Hong Kong in many ways is ahead of the curve in its Fintech evolution, and Fintech application has become more popular amongst users. However, if a new digital economy is our ultimate goal, then efforts will have to be stepped up to broaden our talent pool that is capable of mastering, in an agile manner, business and operational needs of financial services which will be driven mainly by technological applications."
Officiating guest of the Ceremony Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Hong Kong SAR Government Mr Joseph Chan, JP mentions, "The Government has launched a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) subsidy scheme so to encourage licensed financial institutions to partner with startups and develop PoC projects applicable in actual business scenarios. The scheme has already received over 160 applications. I am very excited about the projects resulting from the subsidy scheme, and I also look forward to see it being widely adopted by more financial institutions in Hong Kong."
"Entries of the Award this year were evaluated based on five elements: innovative technology, ethics, professionalism, contribution and teamwork," IFTA Founder and Chairman Mr Paul Pong said. "We aim to draw enterprises' attention to the needs of the industry and the society when they develop technology products so that more financial institutions and a wider public can benefit."
At the FinTech Achievement Awards 2020 Presentation Ceremony today, 44 corporate achievement awards and 14 individual awards were presented.
As an organization representing fintech professionals in Hong Kong, IFTA is committed to following the government policy of promoting the collaboration among the government, industry, academic and research sectors in the innovation and technology industry. At the IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2020 Presentation Ceremony, winners of the IFTA Girls in Tech Hackathon were also presented. Successfully held on 7 and 8 August, the IFTA Girls in Tech Hackathon aimed to promote STEM education and encourage female students and youngsters to get involved in innovative technology and FinTech. Five winning secondary school teams received certificates and trophies on stage today. The Hackathon serves as a link between students aspiring to a career in innovative technology and industry practitioners, and promotes the continuity of fintech and innovative technology, while demonstrating IFTA's devotion to a diversified and equal fintech industry.
Winners of Corporate Achievements in FinTech (for corporates, NGOs, and start-ups)
|
Award Categories
|
Awardees Companies
|
Award Level
|
FinTech Solutions
|
Regulatory Tech
|
Fano Labs Limited
|
Diamond
|
Eureka FinTech Limited
|
Platinum
|
iFinGate Limited
|
Platinum
|
Regtics
|
Platinum
|
WIZPRESSO
|
Platinum
|
BIBO Limited
|
Gold
|
FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited
(FORMS HK)
|
Gold
|
NFC Touch Limited
|
Silver
|
Seneca ESG
|
Silver
|
Insurance Tech
|
CoverGo Limited
|
Platinum
|
Ignatica
|
Platinum
|
Prudential Hong Kong Ltd.
|
Gold
|
Payment Tech
|
eft Payments (Asia) Limited
|
Platinum
|
QFPay Haojin Fintech Limited
|
Platinum
|
Asia Top Loyalty Limited
|
Gold
|
Oceanpayment Co., Ltd.
|
Gold
|
Octopus Cards Limited
|
Gold
|
Tips Dollar (HK) Limited
|
Silver
|
Trade Financing Tech
|
Velotrade Management Limited
|
Silver
|
Blockchain, Currency and CEP
(Cryptoasset Exchange Providers)
|
Custonomy Company Limited
|
Platinum
|
IX Fintech Group Limited
|
Platinum
|
Alpha Finnovate Limited
|
Gold
|
Blockchain Solutions Limited
|
Gold
|
FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited
(FORMS HK)
|
Gold
|
Genesis Block Limited
|
Gold
|
Amigo Tech Limited
|
Silver
|
Dragonbite Tech Pte. Ltd.
|
Silver
|
Banking Tech
|
Hang Seng Bank
|
Platinum
|
Ping An OneConnect Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
|
Platinum
|
FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited
(FORMS HK) - Credit Card Gamification
|
Silver
|
FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited
(FORMS HK) - Next Generation B2B Banking
|
Silver
|
Fuyuan Global
|
Silver
|
Wealth Management Tech
|
CONTRENDIAN
|
Diamond
|
Linnovate Partners Limited
|
Gold
|
TRANSIN
|
Gold
|
ALGOGENE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
LIMITED
|
Silver
|
Fuyuan Securities
|
Silver
|
Lu International （Hong Kong）Limited
|
Silver
|
eMPF Tech
|
BCT Group
|
Gold
|
Advanced Technology
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
OneConnect Financial Technology (Hong Kong)
Co., Ltd
|
Platinum
|
Big Data
|
DATAGO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
|
Platinum
|
ALGOGENE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
LIMITED
|
Silver
|
Cloud Computing
|
FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited
(FORMS HK)
|
Silver
Outstanding Financial Technologists of the Year
|
Award Categories
|
Awardees
|
Award Level
|
Leader of the Year
|
Jess CHENG
Eureka Holding Limited
|
Excellence
|
Lanny YANG
Oceanpayment Co., Ltd.
|
Excellence
|
Tomas HOLUB
CoverGo Limited
|
Merit
|
LAU Kin Wah, Kenneth
FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited
(FORMS HK)
|
Merit
|
CHAN Wing Fung Raymond Savio
Fuyuan Global
|
Merit
|
Rising Star of the Year
|
TUNG Wing Shan, Sandra
FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited
(FORMS HK)
|
Excellence
|
Charles S.K. WONG
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
(HKEX)
|
Excellence
|
LAM Fuk Ming
ALGOGENE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
LIMITED
|
Merit
|
WONG Sin Yi, Elly
FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited
(FORMS HK)
|
Merit
|
Cherrie LIU
ORIX Asia Limited
|
Merit
|
Star in the Making
|
HO Kin Ting David
Hong Kong Baptist University
|
Excellence
|
CHAN Wai Yan Vanessa
The Hong Kong University of Science and
Technology
|
Merit
The Prestige Award (recommended by the organiser and/or jury panel)
Iconic Star
|
Mr Norman Chan, GBS
Former Chief Executive of Hong Kong Monetary Authority
|
Ms Alice Law
Former Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority
Corporate Achievements in 5G
|
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited – 3 Hong Kong
Winners of IFTA Girls in Tech Hackathon
|
School
|
Award Winners
|
Champion
|
HKUGA College
|
SO Eliz Bonnie
|
SHUNG Ka Kiu
|
WONG Megan
|
HO Nga Kiu Kelly
|
1st Runner-Up
|
Ying Wa Girls' School
|
TANG Yui Ying
|
WANG Jun Wei Serena
|
2nd Runner-Up
|
Carmel Pak U Secondary School
|
FUNG Cheuk Ki
|
LEUNG Hoi Lun
|
NG Sea Rain
|
YEUNG Wun Lam
|
Merit Award
|
Cheung Chuk Shan College
|
LAU Wing Yan
|
WONG Sze Ting
|
Merit Award
|
St. Paul's Secondary School
|
TO Hiu Laam
|
JUEN Hiu Lam
|
KOON Ho Ching Matty
|
YAN Tung
