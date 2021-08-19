Taiwan Army tank falls off slope while conducting training drill

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tank from the Lanyang Area Command slipped off a slope, resulting in two soldiers suffering minor injuries, Taiwan’s Sixth Army Corps said on Thursday (Aug. 19).

The Sixth Army Corps issued a press release Thursday evening, stating that an M60A3 tank was taking part in training drills at the Army’s Hukou Base in the morning when its brake system failed, making the armored vehicle slip off the side of a hill.

The unit said the tank’s commander handled the malfunction properly and that the commander and the other crew member inside safely evacuated with only minor bruising. After medical examinations at the local hospital, they were reported to be uninjured. The Sixth Army Corps also said the cause of the accident is now being investigated by a special team.

The unit said that solid training is the basis for the force's combat strength. “The unit will identify the cause of the accident, learn from this experience, and continue to strengthen training and risk prevention to ensure the safety of its operations,” the Sixth Army Corps added.