Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan condemns Beijing's decision to cancel rail freight to Lithuania

Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on like-minded partners to support Lithuania in face of Chinese pressure

  375
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/19 19:22
MOFA Spokeswoman Joanne Ou. (MOFA photo)

MOFA Spokeswoman Joanne Ou. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Thursday (Aug. 19) that it vehemently opposes China’s use of “normal economic and trade exchanges” following Lithuania's approval of a Taiwan representative office in its capital city of Vilnius.

The Baltic News Agency (BNS) on Aug. 17 reported that the state-owned China State Railway Group Company had canceled freight shipments bound for Lithuania that were originally scheduled to depart at the end of August, according to Liberty Times. However, China Railway denied it had done so.

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said that the ministry has verified the incident with various parties and confirmed the reports to be true. She added that Taiwan rejects Beijing’s use of trade to threaten the survival and well-being of Lithuanians and calls on the global community to “respect the spirit of free trade” and adhere to the rule-based international trade system “to maintain economic stability and prosperity and safeguard global citizens’ basic rights,” Liberty Times quoted her as saying.

Ou said that Taiwan is willing to cooperate with like-minded countries, including Lithuania, on the basis of “promoting economic and trade exchanges and investment links.” She called on democratic partners to support the Baltic country and show solidarity and mutual assistance while upholding the shared values of democracy and freedom.

The spokesperson added that Taiwan will continue to strengthen its partnership with Lithuania.
Taiwan
Lithuania
rail freight
China State Railway Group Company
China
Taiwan-Lithuania relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Garmin to open fourth production facility in Taiwan
Garmin to open fourth production facility in Taiwan
2021/08/19 13:39
Republican Lance Gooden calls for US to establish official ties with Taiwan
Republican Lance Gooden calls for US to establish official ties with Taiwan
2021/08/19 13:05
1st flight of Taiwan-Palau travel bubble brings home happy travelers
1st flight of Taiwan-Palau travel bubble brings home happy travelers
2021/08/19 12:35
Japan, Taiwan ruling parties to hold 1st-ever security talks over China threat
Japan, Taiwan ruling parties to hold 1st-ever security talks over China threat
2021/08/19 11:36
Some foreign professors, scholars allowed to enter Taiwan
Some foreign professors, scholars allowed to enter Taiwan
2021/08/19 09:50

Updated : 2021-08-19 21:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
Cop wrongfully arrests foreign caregiver for no ID while tossing trash in New Taipei
Cop wrongfully arrests foreign caregiver for no ID while tossing trash in New Taipei
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Senator mistakenly lists 30,000 US troops in Taiwan
Senator mistakenly lists 30,000 US troops in Taiwan
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ