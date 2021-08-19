North Taiwan district office censured for death of overworked employee

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Control Yuan issued an official censure against New Taipei’s Jinshan District Office on Thursday (Aug. 19) after a social media manager died from severe overwork, a fact confirmed through official investigation.

Chen Chia-wei (陳嘉緯) was working as a social media manager and press contact person when he died at home in August 2020, reported UDN. After a year of investigations, the Control Yuan announced in a press conference on Thursday that he had been through four transfers and five job titles in three years, working over 100 hours of overtime in the month leading up to his death.

New Taipei City’s case examination team deemed Chen’s death “in the line of duty,” and the Bureau of Labor Insurance as well as physicians confirmed that Chen’s heart disease was either induced or worsened by “professional stress,” CNA reported. The Control Yuan has demanded that the New Taipei City Government issue appropriate punishment for all delinquent staff members involved.



(CNA photo)

According to UDN, the three Control Yuan members who conducted the investigation said the Jinshan District Office repeatedly hired Chen as a fill-in for vacant positions, yet his work always focused on public relations, which should fall under the jurisdiction of the secretariat or other executives. This meant that Chen’s responsibilities were far heavier than they should have been.

Though Chen’s monthly salary ranged between just over NT$20,000 (US$714.04) and just over NT$30,000 depending on his position, he did the same work and was subject to no limits on overtime hours, reported CNA. In the six months before his death, Chen worked an average of 80 hours overtime, topping the list for overworked hours of all employees at the District Office.