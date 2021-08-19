Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Beef noodle shop owner caught selling 'Sour Diesel' marijuana to foreign students

Nine nabbed, including foreign college student who grew 'Sour Diesel' marijuana in off-campus apartment

  192
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/19 18:07
Marijuana plants seized by police. (Third Special Police Corps photo)

Marijuana plants seized by police. (Third Special Police Corps photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The owner of a beef noodle shop along with eight other suspects has been arrested in northern Taiwan for selling "Sour Diesel" marijuana to foreign college students and teenagers as part of four grow operations.

Officers from the Third Special Police Corps from the Ministry of Interior's National Police Agency recently received a tip that a 23-year-old foreign university student identified by the surname Hung (洪) was cultivating the cannabis variety "Sour Diesel" in his off-campus rental apartment in Taoyuan City, reported CNA. Police were then able to trace the source of Hung's plants to a 33-year-old man surnamed Lo (羅), who operated a beef noodle shop in the city.

Beef noodle shop owner caught selling 'Sour Diesel' marijuana to foreign students
Officers inspect marijuana plants. (Third Special Police Corps photo)

According to a police investigation, Lo opened the shop next to a university, selling marijuana to foreign college students, including Hung, as well as a number of teenagers. After three months of investigation, police were able to connect Lo with other growers, including a 30-year-old man surnamed Sang (桑) in Yilan County, a 27-year-old man surnamed Ma (馬) in Taichung City's Qingshui District, and a 29-year-old man surnamed Lai (賴) from Kaohsiung.

This week, police raided four cannabis grow operations and seized 52 live cannabis plants, 937 grams of dried cannabis products, 182 grams of cannabis seeds, as well as cultivating and packaging equipment. Officers said this was part of an effort to disrupt the flow of marijuana products into campuses and the community.

Beef noodle shop owner caught selling 'Sour Diesel' marijuana to foreign students
Closeup of marijuana plants seized by officers. (Third Special Police Corps photo)

A total of nine suspects have been arrested thus far, including Lo, Hung, Sang, Ma, Lai, a 28-year-old woman surnamed Lu (陸), a 23-year-old man surnamed Hsu (許), a 25-year-old woman surnamed Lo (羅), and a 24-year-old man surnamed Peng (彭).
drug bust
marijuana
marijuana bust
cannabis
cannabis cultivation
grow op
grow operation
drug dealer
drug dealers

RELATED ARTICLES

Police in Taiwan's Pingtung nab 6 migrant workers for growing marijuana
Police in Taiwan's Pingtung nab 6 migrant workers for growing marijuana
2021/05/25 16:53
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
2021/04/21 17:48
Singapore says makes biggest cannabis seizure in 14 years
Singapore says makes biggest cannabis seizure in 14 years
2021/03/19 21:00
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
2021/03/11 12:43
Police make largest marijuana grow-op bust in Taiwan's history
Police make largest marijuana grow-op bust in Taiwan's history
2021/02/24 13:03

Updated : 2021-08-19 19:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Cop wrongfully arrests foreign caregiver for no ID while tossing trash in New Taipei
Cop wrongfully arrests foreign caregiver for no ID while tossing trash in New Taipei
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Senator mistakenly lists 30,000 US troops in Taiwan
Senator mistakenly lists 30,000 US troops in Taiwan
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold