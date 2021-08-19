Child of pregnant employee is latest COVID case at Taiwan Power Co.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The child of a pregnant employee of the Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) became the latest case in a COVID-19 cluster at the state utility, forcing a kindergarten to close for three days, reports said Thursday (Aug. 19).

The child was the fourth coronavirus patient related to the company, though the earliest case, recorded in late July, was probably not part of the current cluster, as he worked on the 21st floor of the Taipei City headquarters. The two recent cases, including the pregnant woman, had their offices on the seventh floor, CNA reported.

Two teachers and 11 other children at the kindergarten were asked to quarantine for 14 days, with the school shutting down for three days, according to an announcement by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). The infected child had only spent one day at the kindergarten on Aug. 16. The mother had received two Moderna shots, but because her infection was confirmed within 14 days after the second jab, it was not considered a breakthrough case.

At the Taipower headquarters, the PCR tests for all seventh-floor employees were supposed to be completed by the end of Thursday, with results to be announced the following day, CECC officials said.

Staff working on all other floors were being subjected to rapid COVID tests. One employee from an office on the eighth floor had initially tested positive, but a later PCR test showed a negative result. In any event, the precise reach of the cluster would become clear once all results were in Friday morning (Aug. 20), the CECC said. The tests were being conducted and processed by the nearby Tri-Service General Hospital’s Xinhai branch.

During a visit to the Taipower building Thursday morning, CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that even though half the employees had started working from home, the numbers at the headquarters should be reduced further and their hours changed to avoid people crowding together at the start and end of the working day.