APRC holders, diplomats likely eligible for Taiwan's NT$5,000 vouchers

13,000 permanent residents, diplomats could be eligible for Taiwan's 'Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/19 19:00
Taiwan's stimulus vouchers. (Facebook, Baoyuan Commune photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign permanent residents and diplomats will likely be eligible for the NT$5,000 (US$179) in stimulus vouchers slated to be released to the public in October.

To kickstart the economy in July of last year, the government issued “Triple Stimulus Vouchers” (振興三倍券) worth NT$3,000 to Taiwanese citizens but excluded foreigners with the exception of foreign spouses. Nearly four months later, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced that holders of Alien Permanent Resident Certificates (APRC) and diplomats would also be eligible for the coupons.

To help businesses recover from a soft lockdown imposed in May of this year, Taiwan's Cabinet on Monday (Aug. 16) announced that NT$5,000 (US$179) “Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers” (振興五倍券) will be released to the public in October. Unlike last year's vouchers, which required a NT$1,000 fee, the Cabinet has agreed to provide the new batch free of charge.

According to UDN report released on Tuesday (Aug. 17), foreign permanent residents are on the preliminary list of eligible individuals. Liberty Times on Thursday (Aug. 19) reported that it was likely that APRC holders and diplomats would be included in the program as had been the case last year.

There are an estimated 13,000 permanent residents and diplomats who would qualify for the stimulus certificates.
