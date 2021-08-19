Taiwan still pursuing INTERPOL membership

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (Aug. 19) stated that Taiwan is actively seeking to rejoin INTERPOL and hoping to participate in this year’s meeting, which is scheduled for November.

Taiwan was forced to withdraw from INTERPOL in 1984, but in 2016, it began campaigning for participation in the global police organization once again. The head of the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) wrote many letters to INTERPOL over the years requesting Taiwanese membership, but his appeals were never accepted, the Liberty Times reported.

For the past two years, the CIB head said the organization has suggested he contact Beijing.

However, in 2019, more than 10 countries penned letters to the INTERPOL director-general calling for Taiwan’s participation, per the Liberty Times. The U.S., Germany, the U.K., Australia, and Japan also voiced their support for Taiwan at the annual conference.

As the 89th INTERPOL meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, is fast approaching, Hsiao I-fang (蕭伊芳), deputy director of MOFA’s Department of International Organizations, said that joining the global police body is one of the nation’s major goals in terms of expanding its international participation. She said that Taiwan will continue appealing its case to Turkey’s administrative, legislative, and police departments in hopes it will be invited.

Hsiao said that in addition to support from the U.S. government, the British Foreign Office has also publicly called for Taiwan's participation as an observer. She added that MOFA will continue to garner backing from more countries “based on the principles of professionalism, pragmatism, and contribution.”