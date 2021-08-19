Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Famed Taiwan artist expresses anger about unauthorized use of work

Amis artist Yosifu accuses several Taiwanese governmental agencies, educational institutions of stealing his art

  218
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/19 17:55
Taiwanese artist Yosifu.

Taiwanese artist Yosifu. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese artist residing in Edinburgh, Scotland, took to Facebook on Aug. 10 to express his displeasure at the lack of respect for intellectual property in Taiwan, using an image created by the Dahan Institute of Technology (大漢技術學院) from an unauthorized version of his work.

Yosifu (優席夫), who comes from an Amis village in Hualien County, made a name for himself with his vibrant, colorful artwork spotlighting Indigenous characters and symbolism. He debuted as an artist at the Edinburgh International Festival (Fringe), and his work has since been featured on the New York subway and various locations in Taiwan, including the Taoyuan International Airport.

However, the popularity of his art came with an unpleasant side effect, according to Yosifu. In the past three years alone, he has heard about eight instances of his work being used without permission, and more than half of the culprits were either Taiwanese governmental agencies or educational institutions.

In his Facebook post, he said that he is still pursuing legal procedures against the Keelung City Government, as it infringed upon his intellectual property rights last year.

On top of the lack of sincerity in the city government’s apology, Yosifu was hurt by the fact that it had used the stolen image in a restroom, reported UDN.

In an interview with the Indigenous Peoples Cultural Foundation’s TITV, Yosifu said the first thing he looks at in these situations is the offender’s attitude. “If this person is sincerely apologizing and intends to change, why wouldn’t you give the person a chance?” he remarked.

Yosifu expressed his concern about the general lack of respect for artists’ rights, as well as his deep disappointment in education on intellectual property rights in Taiwan. He added in his Facebook post: “Love shown for my work should bring happiness, but taking without informing makes you a thief! At least do me the courtesy of letting me know!”
Yosifu
Artist
intellectual property rights
intellectual property theft

RELATED ARTICLES

Sleep in nature with Taiwan's Mipaliw Land Art exhibition
Sleep in nature with Taiwan's Mipaliw Land Art exhibition
2021/08/10 13:03
Bands from 40 countries sign up for Taiwan's LUCfest
Bands from 40 countries sign up for Taiwan's LUCfest
2021/08/06 16:28
Berlin-based artist examines cultural biases with humor in Taipei exhibition
Berlin-based artist examines cultural biases with humor in Taipei exhibition
2021/08/05 13:00
Taiwanese musician Abao celebrates Indigenous Day with Yo-Yo Ma
Taiwanese musician Abao celebrates Indigenous Day with Yo-Yo Ma
2021/08/02 17:03
Taipei Fine Arts Museum App wins gold in US' Muse Awards
Taipei Fine Arts Museum App wins gold in US' Muse Awards
2021/07/29 13:54

Updated : 2021-08-19 19:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Cop wrongfully arrests foreign caregiver for no ID while tossing trash in New Taipei
Cop wrongfully arrests foreign caregiver for no ID while tossing trash in New Taipei
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Senator mistakenly lists 30,000 US troops in Taiwan
Senator mistakenly lists 30,000 US troops in Taiwan
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
Taiwan’s First Bank to hire 115 language talents, with salaries over NT$45,000
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold