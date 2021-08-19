New American Institute in Taiwan director meets with health minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk assured Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) of United States' support for the nation’s bid for participation in the World Health Organization (WHO) during their first meeting Wednesday (Aug. 18).

Oudkirk took over as director of the U.S. representative office in Taipei on July 15 and has since been meeting Taiwanese political and government leaders. On AIT’s Facebook page Thursday (Aug. 19), she praised Taiwan for its use of “a transparent and science-based approach” in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oudkirk emphasized bilateral cooperation on health issues and facing challenges together through the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), adding that the U.S. supports Taiwan’s “meaningful participation” in the WHO and in other international organizations.