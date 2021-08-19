Taiwan reports lowest case count in 102 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Aug. 19) announced only one local COVID-19 case, the lowest number reported in one day since May 9.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced six new coronavirus cases on Thursday, including five imported infections and one local one. The CECC also announced five deaths, bringing the COVID death toll to 826.

Thursday's total case count was even lower than the two local infections reported on Aug. 15.

The milestone marks not only the fewest cases reported since Level 3 restrictions were imposed nationwide on May 19 but also since they were announced in New Taipei City and Taipei on May 15.

The last day that saw fewer local cases nationwide was May 9, when the country announced zero local cases and one imported one.